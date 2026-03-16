PNN

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 16: Kotyark Industries Limited has received the Final Listing and Trading Approvals from both the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the listing and trading of its equity shares on the Main Board platforms of NSE Limited and BSE with effect from March 12, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the Company's growth journey.

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The Company was previously listed on the NSE Emerge Platform, and this migration to the Main Board of NSE Limited, along with the Direct Listing on the Main Board of BSE, reflects Kotyark Industries Limited's continued progress, expanding scale of operations, and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The Main Board listing on NSE Limited and BSE is expected to enhance the Company's market visibility, improve liquidity in its shares, and enable wider participation from institutional as well as retail investors. The migration will further strengthen the Company's presence in the Indian capital markets and support its future growth initiatives.

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Commenting on Listing, Gaurang Shah, Chairman cum Managing Director, said:

"The approval for listing and trading of our equity shares on the Main Boards of NSE Limited and BSE marks an important milestone in Kotyark Industries Limited's growth journey. This transition reflects the Company's operational progress and our commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders. We believe that the Mainboard listing will enhance the Company's visibility and broaden our investor base as we continue to focus on sustainable growth in the renewable energy sector."

About Kotyark Industries Limited

Kotyark Industries Limited, incorporated in 2016, is engaged in the manufacturing of biodiesel and its by-products and is one of the key players in the biofuel industry across the state of Rajasthan and Gujarat in India.

The Company focuses on green energy and sustainable development of renewable resources (biofuel) through environmentally friendly technologies. Its manufacturing unit at Swaroopganj, District Sirohi, RICCO, Rajasthan has a capacity of producing 1500 KL Bio Diesel per day and 210 KL Crude Glycerine per day from multi feedstock. Another unit at Padgol, Dist. Anand, Gujarat has a capacity of producing 100 KL of Bio Diesel per day from multi feedstock, supporting India's transition toward cleaner and sustainable energy solutions.

Safe Harbour

Certain matters discussed in this document may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and international markets, industry performance, competition, the company's ability to implement its strategy, future growth and expansion, technological changes, revenue variations, and market risks.

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