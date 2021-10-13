Kraft Serveware honors frontline and essential workers, say they will never forget their service through their new campaign video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/PNN): Covid-19 has taken the world by storm. And with the pandemic reshaping the way we run our lives, work and business, it is important that we acknowledge the people keeping us steady during turbulent times - the millions of doctors, journalists, pharmaceutical professionals and mask manufacturers across India.

With working almost 24/7 through the year, and long, tedious working hours, these frontline and essential workers have risked their own lives and the lives of their loved ones in order to keep the community safe. From doctors working round the clock without worrying about their own well-being to journalists, pharmacists and textile manufacturers constantly working to meet the needs of India's population, a lot of unconditional yet extraordinary commitment was shown through the year.

In keeping with this sentiment, this festive season, KraftServeware decided to honour some of the many pandemic heroes through a video gesture and a gift hamper, an initiative that they have designed with passion.

"We understand the essential role that doctors, journalists and other frontline workers play. These are extraordinary times and call for an urgent need to thank them for their unconditional service to mankind - this is our campaign's primary and only focus. Through our video, we would like to thank not only those featured but every single person who's helped our country and the world at large to fight the deadly covid-19. This Diwali, we wish them good health, happiness and more strength," says Sunil Agarwal, Founder, Kraft Serveware.

Kraft, one of the finest stainless steel serveware with a modernized touch to meet customer demand, has recently launched a video campaign in appreciation of the many times our doctors, journalists, pharmacists and mask manufacturers have helped save lives and spread awareness. The video can be watched here:https://www.instagram.com/tv/CU4GqXBIN61/?utm_medium=copy_link

The video features Kripal Singh, Manager, Getwell Chemist, Prachiti Pravin Rane, Mask Maker, Geetanjali Ladies Tailor, Dr Sujata N Mehta, Senior Consultant Physician and Intensivist, Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre, and Sumitra DebRoy, Senior Assistant Editor, The Times of India.

Kraft Serveware sincerely thanks the entire fraternity for their hard work, dedication, and professionalism through the video. Craft is an activity that requires particular skills and knowledge of skilled work. In a historical sense, the term is usually applied to people occupied in small-scale production of goods or their maintenance. This Diwali, they show their gratitude towards such skilled Craftsmen. Be it the hero who worked day and night to Kraft our face masks or the healthcare workers who Krafted our safety by being on the frontline. The retailer who left his house daily so we could sit at home and kraft our meals. They all deserve a thank you. So let's be grateful and touch their hearts by krafting happiness from the bottom of our hearts. Let's celebrate Diwali Dil Se Dil Tak with Kraft Serveware.

Kraft Serveware - #KraftedFromTheHeart

Apart from showing gratitude for the exemplary service of these essential workers, Kraft is also celebrating the return of festivities this year. "With vaccinations in place and people slowly returning to the new normal, we are happy to offer our customers - new and existing - a special 15% discount on our range of products. The same can be redeemed using the coupon code 'DIW15'.

We look forward to celebrating this festival of lights with our esteemed customers," shares Agarwal. For the convenience of shopping from home, customers can now purchase their favourite Kraft Serveware from their website: https://www.vinodcookware.com/kraft-serveware.html

