The average American family stashes away $1,121 worth of broken items rather than fixing or disposing of them, new research has revealed. In a study of 1,000 homes, adhesive repair putty brand Sugru Moldable Glue found that eco-conscious residents believed they lacked the necessary repair skills to fix damaged goods or felt too guilty to dispose of them.

Survey results also showed that one in five Americans hang onto broken items for more than a year. Some of the items people tend to hoard include garden tools, electronics and family treasures.

Top broken items Americans hang onto:

Garden Tools 42% Laptops 41% Phones 40% Family Treasures 39% Tablets 37% Watches 36% Exercise Equipment 34% Furniture 33% TVs 32% Kids’ Toys 31% Christmas Decorations 30% Picture Frames 30% Ornaments 30% Kitchen Appliances 28% Kindles 26% Crockery 26%

Laptops (41%), phones (40%) and tablets (37%) were prevalent in the list of broken things people refuse to throw out, along with exercise equipment (34%) and Christmas decorations (30%).

The study also revealed that more than half of Americans (58%) wanted to repair items as soon as they break, but many households across the country remain cluttered with damaged goods nonetheless. A quarter of respondents said they only sometimes got around to fixing broken things, whereas 46% believed many items were beyond repair.

A Sugru Moldable Glue spokesperson commented: “It’s so frustrating when stuff breaks and understandable when people fret about adding it to landfill. “Every house has this kind of cupboard of shame, with no clue how to tackle it.

The research was conducted by One Poll on behalf of Sugru Moldable Glue, in which 1000 US adults participated.