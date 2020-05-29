Business News | Kranti Prakash Jha Says He's Got a Different Sense on Criminals After 'Raktanchal'

New Delhi [India] May 29 (ANI/Mediawire): Our entertainment industry has witnessed some extra-ordinary criminals & gangsters and the underworld has been a recurring theme for creators.

The web space has only raised the bar of menacing villains and recently, we have been introduced to another young and vengeful gangster, Vijay Singh, in MX Player's Raktanchal.

A terror in disguise, he created a mark all by himself by dominating and winning every tender in Purvanchal and soon became the most feared man in the city.

After playing a strong character in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kranti Prakash Jha taken upon a completely different role with Vijay Singh and says everything is just a matter of choice.

"I gave my UPSC exams and while I was passionate about acting, I didn't plan to get into this profession, it just happened. This is something that is true for my character Vijay Singh as well. The tender mafia empire and its running is not something you get captivated by on the onset. There are different reasons why people choose to embark on daring journeys and Vijay ruling this world and becoming a gangster is something that just happened to himas well," elaborated Kranti.

MX Player brings viewers a high octane, action packed crime drama inspired by real events from the '80s of Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh, at the time when the state development work was distributed through tenders.

It is a surreal journey into the brutality set in the Hindi heartland of India and the 9 episodic series introduces audiences to the never explored world of thekedari.

The series is directed by Ritam Shrivastan, and additionally stars Vikram Kochhar, Pramod Pathak, Chitranjan Tripathi, Soundarya Sharma, Ronjini Chakraborty, BasuSoni and Krishna Bisht play pivotal roles.

