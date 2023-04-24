KuCoin lists BabyDoge while Big Eyes Coin is about to launch! Is this the start of the Meme Coin season?

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI/ATK): KuCoin, a major cryptocurrency exchange, recently listed the new meme coin, Babydoge Coin (BABYDOGE)! This listing has sparked excitement amongst meme coin lovers and investors, and many crypto analysts anticipate the next 100x meme coin pump or a project that can rival the top meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB)! With the new bull market and alt season underway, the potential returns on altcoins, particularly Big Eyes Coin (BIG), are generating significant buzz in the crypto community.

KuCoin Supports Meme Coins!

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda, 2022-23 Kings Cup Semifinal Clash? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform known for providing users with access to a wide range of cryptos to buy and sell. The platform is also well known for its user-friendly interface, low trading fees, and strong security measures.

KuCoin's recent decision to list Babydoge has cemented its position as a major player in the meme coin market. This move is not only expected to attract more traders to the platform but also boost the trading volume of meme coins!

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: How Much Dearness Allowance Hike Central Government Employees Will Get From July? Details Here.

A New Meme Coin with Growing Popularity

BabyDoge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a relatively new meme coin that initially received attention for its association with Dogecoin and its adorable name. The coin was created in June 2021 by a group of anonymous developers and has since gained a large following. BABYDOGE operates on the Binance Smart Chain and has a total supply of 420 quadrillion tokens, with 50% of the supply being locked in PancakeSwap for liquidity. The coin is gaining a great deal of traction due to its strong community and growing partnerships. And with the recent listing on KuCoin, BABYDOGE's popularity is likely to increase further!

More than Just a Meme-coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new DeFi meme coin that's been making waves in the crypto industry. It's the biggest presale token of 2023 and has raised an impressive $34.05M in investments since January. Its presale ends on the 3rd of June (soon!). So if you're interested in getting in on BIG's presale, you'll have to act fast! In addition, those who purchase BIG tokens now can also take advantage of their limited END300 code for a 300% bonus!

While BIG initially began attracting attention because of its meme-coin appeal, there's more to this token than just its lighthearted branding. The team has plans to provide utility upon its launch, such as a cats love fish-themed NFT collection called the Sushi Crew. Additionally, the team has allocated 5% of all funds to several ocean-saving charities, and they're also opting for a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus to validate transactions, which reduces the amount of energy needed for the blockchain.

Final Thoughts

KuCoin's decision to support meme coins has solidified its position as a major player in this market and is therefore likely to attract more traders to the platform. Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin is a new DeFi meme coin that has generated significant buzz in the crypto industry, with plans for utility upon launch and a commitment to charitable causes. As the bull market and alt season continue, the potential returns on altcoins such as BIG are generating interest among crypto users!

Click Below For More On Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)