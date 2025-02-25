VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 25: KVN Productions, under the leadership of visionary producer Venkat K Narayana, is set to revolutionize Indian cinema with its latest venture, Toxic--a high-octane action thriller designed for a global audience. Starring Rocking Star Yash, the film is a groundbreaking project that aims to redefine Kannada cinema's global footprint.

For the first time, an Indian film of this scale is being shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, ensuring an authentic cinematic experience for both domestic and international markets. With additional dubbing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, Toxic is poised to break language barriers and expand its reach across India and beyond.

Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions has been at the forefront of innovative and large-scale filmmaking, and Toxic is its most ambitious project yet. Combining a gripping narrative, international production standards, and cutting-edge action sequences, the film is set to deliver an immersive experience for audiences worldwide.

Speaking about the project, Venkat K Narayana stated, "Our vision with Toxic is to push the boundaries of Indian cinema and take Kannada filmmaking to the world stage. With Yash leading this massive project, we are confident that this film will set new benchmarks in storytelling and scale."

With Yash's global appeal and KVN Productions' grand vision, Toxic is expected to make waves in the international film circuit. Stay tuned for an action-packed cinematic journey that will redefine Indian filmmaking.

Get ready for Toxic--a film made in India, for the world!

