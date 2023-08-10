NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 10: Lakshmipat Singhania Academy (LSA) Kolkata, a part of Lakshmipat Singhania Education Foundation of the JK Group, has won the coveted International Space Settlement Design Competition (ISSDC) held by NASA. This is the fifth time that LSA Kolkata has brought home the winning trophy in competition with other top-ranking schools of India thus making India shine on international platform.

After a rigorous initial contest held in various countries, the top shortlisted institutions proceed to the regional contests, culminating in the grand finals hosted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at their center in Florida, USA.

Commenting on the victory, Bharat Hari Singhania, President JK Organization and Chairman of the Education Foundation said, “We are immensely proud of our students' outstanding achievement at the competition. Their continuous dedication, creativity, and collaborative spirit have once again proven their capabilities of reaching new heights on the global stage, every year. We believe that a global exposure is an essential component to prepare our students to become a global citizen. This remarkable victory reinforces our commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in education at LSA Kolkata.”

LSA Kolkata has been participating in this program since the year 2012. The academy has won ISSDC in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019 and now in 2023. LSA Kolkata's repeated success underscores the academy’s dedication to nurturing young minds and fostering scientific curiosity. 12 students of Class X to XII participated in this program and represented the country at NASA for the final round in July, this year.

Supported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the annual competition was founded by Anita Gale and Dick Edwards for high school students recreating the experience of working in an aerospace company’s proposal team. Students from all over the world are asked to envision space colonies and present their design projects. To achieve this challenging task, each team were provided with a guide who was also an industry expert.

