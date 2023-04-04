Alibaugh (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yet another landmark transaction and an addition to the growing list of like-minded wellness enthusiasts who have invested in property at Awas, Alibaugh. Junaid Shaikh, Entrepreneur, Sufi Yoga Instructor, Hotelier, Freelance Columnist, Jewellery Designer and the Founder and CMD of Roshan Space purchased two villas of 5000 sq. ft. and 4700 sq. ft. each in Avas Living - a luxury gated community in Awas Village, Alibaugh for 14.35 crores and 12.15 crores respectively. A considerable stamp duty of 86.10 lakhs and 72.9 lakhs was paid by Shaikh.

The Avas Wellness project founded by Aditya Kilachand, backed by marquee investors Adar Poonawalla and Gaurav Kapur - is an exclusive gated community with a limited number of villas anchored by a Wellness Centre and Spa. These villas are designed by world-class architects SAOTA who have completed properties globally including The Ritz Carlton Residences in Bodrum, The Bulgari Hotel in Los Angeles, the Rapper Drake's Bel Air home and a recent record-breaking deal for the expansive Casa Del Sole in Palm Jumeirah Island.

Alibaugh in the last few years has become one of the most sought-after destinations for cricketers, industrialists and Bollywood to invest in properties thanks to the proximity to Mumbai due to the recent infrastructural developments. Avas Living has caught the attention of HNI's like ace athlete Virat Kohli, Actor Ram Kapoor, Business Woman Rita Kapoor and Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO of Axis Bank, investing in second homes within the community.

"I found myself immediately resonating with Avas' unique approach to holistic wellness and their offering of a bespoke home as it echoes my vision of simple luxurious living and high thinking. I've always been passionate about the coming together of art and science, aesthetics and technology and the home I am building will resonate with that philosophy. This home will be an oasis for my family, a space where we will nurture the evolution of our family for generations to come," says Junaid Shaikh on his recent acquisition.

"Avas Wellness is a futuristic, world-class vision that competes with the best internationally. Our homes are customised to reflect your individuality. They offer a 360-degree living experience, with a strong emphasis on wellness and luxury. We believe health is the ultimate luxury in today's world, and we have created our community around it. The Avas Wellness Center and Spa is mindful of specific individual needs and moulds itself to a programme designed to heal and revive," says Aditya Kilachand, Founder and CEO Avas Living.

