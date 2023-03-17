Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Did you know that if you laugh for 15 minutes, your mind and body will thank you? So, this is your chance if you are a fan of memes or if you prefer telling classic knock-knock jokes. Whatever your humor preference is - whether it's slapstick, dark, or sarcasm - Moj has got you covered! In celebration of the International Day of Happiness, India's biggest short video app, Moj, has launched the second edition of its popular comedy fest - Moj Comedy Universe. The comedy talent fest will kick off on March 20th at 7:00 PM with a special launch challenge called "Hasna Jaruri Hai" on the Moj app (LIVE).

This challenge invites creators and users of the app to showcase their impeccable comic timing and compete with each other in a battle of wits. Over the next 40 days, creators will face four unique hashtag challenges, each with a different format, to win prizes worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs. The Moj Comedy Universe, one of the biggest online comedy challenges, is back with the best comedy creators showcasing a wide variety of comedy content from stand-ups to satires. Popular Moj creators such as Veer Indori, Parul, Anjali Jain, Kishan, Kavita Solanki, and Sachin Gupta will participate in this year's edition. The launch challenge, called Hasna Zaruri Hai will feature 10 pre-selected Moj users battling it out with popular Moj comedy creators in a head-on battle where the first one to laugh will be out of the competition. For the next 40 days, the Moj Comedy Universe will feature a series of entertaining challenges for users. The first challenge, #TUTUMainMain, will showcase family and couple comedy from March 20th to 29th. The second challenge, #ComedyMunch, will highlight stand-up, mimicry, and quirky roasts from March 30th to April 8th. The third challenge, #MojMemeMania, will feature the best memes from April 9th to 18th. The final challenge, #SilentComedy, will challenge creators to make the audience laugh without speaking from April 19th to 28th. Ten winners will be selected per challenge, and the champions will be gratified with exciting prizes. Judging for each round of the Moj Comedy Universe will be based on the engagement and quality of the content created, a.k.a; how many people were unable to stop laughing! Talking about the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director, Content Strategy, Moj and ShareChat said, "Moj Comedy Universe embodies Moj's core values of entertainment, creativity and humor. The user community will have a one-of-a-kind chance to celebrate the International Day of Happiness by participating in a meticulously planned festival of laughter filled with creative challenges. The creators can demonstrate their comedic talents to a larger audience through our platform. Moj is committed to being the ultimate destination for Indian youth seeking entertainment, creativity, and space for digital stars to showcase their talent and connect with brands. As a fun destination, Moj offers a platform for niche creators such as comedians to reach a large audience, grow their following and succeed in their digital careers."

Moj provides a unique platform for creators to showcase their talent and gain brand recognition, taking a step closer to their dream of a successful career as digital stars. The app is a fun destination that offers niche creators, including those in comedy, opportunities to engage with a vast audience, increase their reach, and build a massive following. Get ready to enjoy some hilarious content and celebrate happiness with Moj Comedy Universe!

