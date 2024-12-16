VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly known as L&T Switchgear), a leading player in the Indian Electrical and automation industry and a unit of the Schneider Electric group in India, today announced a strategic partnership with Mumbai Indians, one of the biggest and most valued cricket franchise, as their 'Principal Partner'. As part of this landmark partnership, the Lauritz Knudsen logo will prominently appear on the front of the Mumbai Indians' official jersey and training apparel, reaching fans at Wankhede and the team's 50 million global fan base, starting in the 2025 season.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, said, "Cricket unites India like no other platform, creating connections that transcend borders and cultures. At Lauritz Knudsen, our solutions have fortified the success of our customers for decades, and as we embark on a new growth trajectory aligned with the nation's vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' we remain committed to being a partner of choice for our customers, partners, and stakeholders. This partnership with Mumbai Indians, one of the world's most successful cricket franchises, perfectly reflects our shared passion for growth, excellence, and performance. We wish the team an exceptional season, confident they will once again elevate the game, setting new benchmarks for class, quality, and innovation in cricket."

Naresh Kumar, COO of Lauritz Knudsen, added, "At Lauritz Knudsen, our commitment to India is both profound and unwavering. This partnership with Mumbai Indians exemplifies the transformative power of collaboration in driving progress and innovation. As we chart a new course under our reimagined brand identity, we reaffirm our dedication to empowering India's growth through solutions that inspire aspiration and deliver unmatched reliability. Aligning with Mumbai Indians--a team that epitomizes excellence and an indomitable spirit--enables us to deepen this commitment and engage with millions across the nation in meaningful ways."

Rajat Abbi, VP - Global Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer of Schneider Electric, Greater India, said, "Mumbai Indians exemplify the passion, focus, and relentless pursuit of excellence that resonate deeply with us at Lauritz Knudsen. With the launch of our new brand identity and our steadfast commitment to driving the nation's growth, this partnership symbolizes a strong synergy of trust and a shared vision between two iconic brands. In the long term, we see this collaboration as a catalyst--not just amplifying the unifying energy of cricket, but also advancing our mission to empower Bharat and contribute to shaping the New India."

This partnership signifies a bold step forward, combining Lauritz Knudsen's cutting-edge expertise with the dynamic energy of one of cricket's most celebrated teams. Both brands aim to leverage this partnership to engage millions of fans globally, reinforce their market leadership, and set new benchmarks in their respective fields.

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson added, "We are thrilled to welcome Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation as our principal partner--a brand that embodies innovation and performance. This partnership is built on the strong heritage of Lauritz Knudsen and the cricketing legacy that Mumbai Indians have crafted over the years. Together, we aim to build on the shared values that unite us, with our fans always at the heart of everything we do."

The partnership between Laurits Knudsen and Mumbai Indians is a strategic alliance built on a foundation of shared values and synergies that promise to elevate both brands to new heights. It reflects Lauritz Knudsen's ongoing commitment to partner with brands that complement its legacy of excellence and deliver on brand values of 'Listen, Partner and Innovate'.

About Lauritz Knudsen:

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation, formerly known as L&T Switchgear, is a leading player in the Indian Electrical industry, drawing strength from over 70 years of rich heritage and a steadfast dedication to contributing towards the growth of India. The brand currently exports to 30 + countries and is dedicated to providing a wide range of electrical and automation solutions to vital sectors of the economy, including industries, utilities, infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. Our extensive portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, tailored software, and services.

With multiple manufacturing facilities in India, we adhere to global standards of excellence. Our operations are supported by well-equipped, in-house design and development centers, as well as tooling facilities, ensuring precision in manufacturing.

With a strong global footprint, supported by an expansive electrical distribution network in India and worldwide, our ambition is to foster excellence and provide top-tier products and solutions that drive the progress of nations globally.

We Listen. We Partner. We Innovate.

