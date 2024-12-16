South actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4, 2024, at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu ceremony, which was graced by family and close friends. Days after the wedding, several photos and videos from the ceremony have surfaced online. In a new video, Sobhita Dhulipala is seen touching Naga Chaitanya's feet, which has stirred massive controversy online. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Drop FIRST Pictures From Their Traditional Telugu Wedding Ceremony, Give Fans a Sneak Peek Into Their Special Day.

Netizens Troll Sobhita Dhulipala for Touching Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Feet During Their Wedding

Recently an unseen video from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding made rounds across social media platforms. In the clip, the duo is seen sitting beside each other, and later, Sobhita touches the feet of Naga Chaitanya as they embark on this new journey together. In traditional weddings, brides touch the feet of their husbands as an act of love and respect. However, netizens had a different reaction to the clip.

Sobhita Dhulipala Touches Naga Chaitanya’s Feet During Their Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kollywood cinema news (@kollywood_cinema_news)

The majority of the netizens reacting to the clip trolled the newlyweds for their gesture towards each other. A large portion of users trolled Sobhita Dhulipala for following these customs even in these modern times. One user wrote, "Are we living in 2024?" Another called out the actress for always being vocal about feminism and women's rights and yet indulging in something like this. The user wrote, "Fun drama it is. Talks about women, feminism and all and touches his feet."

Netizens React to Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s Viral Wedding Video

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Other users called out Naga Chaitanya and wrote, "He is not even stopping her, instead he thinks he is some God and acting like he is giving blessings." A small group of netizens also stood for the actors and defended them by saying that it was completely normal for a wife to touch the feet of her husband according to Hindu customs. Newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Make Stunning Red Carpet Debut at Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s Wedding Reception (Watch Videos).

Earlier, a video showing Sobhita Dhulipala's father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni holding her hair during a temple visit sparked debate online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).