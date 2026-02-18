PNN

New Delhi [India], February 18: Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), New Delhi, has officially commenced its Group Discussion & Personal Interview (GDPI) process for admissions to the 2026-28 batch.

The LBSIM GDPI dates are from 17 February 2026 to 22 March 2026.

This announcement provides clarity for aspirants searching online for:

- LBSIM GDPI dates 2026

- LBSIM interview mode online or offline

- Is LBSIM GDPI online?

- LBSIM Delhi NCR interview process

LBSIM GDPI 2026: Mode of Conduct

LBSIM has structured the GDPI process to ensure maximum convenience while maintaining assessment rigor.

Mode Based on Applicant Location

- Applicants residing within Delhi NCR:GDPI will be conducted in Offline Mode (Campus-Based).

- Applicants residing outside Delhi NCR:GDPI will be conducted in Online Mode.

Provision for Mode Change (Special Cases)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management recognizes that genuine circumstances may prevent candidates from attending in their assigned mode (online or offline). Applicants who are unable to attend in their designated mode due to valid reasons may request a change in GDPI mode by:

- Contacting the Admissions Office directly

- Providing appropriate justification for the request

All such requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Why LBSIM Continues to Be a Top Choice

Beyond the GDPI schedule, LBSIM continues to attract aspirants nationwide for its:

- Strong Finance legacy

- Emerging strength in AI & Data Science

- Robust corporate connect

- Location advantage in New Delhi

Recruiters have included global consulting, technology, and corporate leaders such as:

- Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC, Morgan & Stanley, Blackstone

- Microsoft

- Accenture

- Marsh McLennan

- Honda

- Volvo

- Mercedes-Benz

Key GDPI Timeline Summary

- GDPI Start Date: 17 February 2026

- GDPI End Date: 22 March 2026

- Mode: Offline (Delhi NCR Applicants) | Online (Outside Delhi NCR Applicants)

- Mode Change: Permitted in genuine cases via direct communication with Admissions Office

For Students Searching "LBSIM GDPI Dates 2026"

The official GDPI process at LBSIM is being conducted from 17 February 2026 to 22 March 2026, with offline interviews for Delhi NCR applicants and online interviews for outstation applicants.

Candidates are advised to regularly check their registered email and official communication channels for detailed scheduling information.

This press release is issued for immediate publication across digital and print platforms to provide verified information regarding LBSIM GDPI 2026 dates, mode of conduct, and admission procedures. www.lbsim.ac.in

