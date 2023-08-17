PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that 17 of the top 20 biopharmas in Asia Pacific are using Veeva CRM for more effective engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs). Companies like Boehringer Ingelheimand MSD use Veeva CRM to gain greater visibility and actionable insights across digital and in-person channels.

Veeva CRM is a trusted platform that sales, medical, and marketing teams use to deliver the right blend of in-person and digital interactions throughout the customer journey. With insights embedded in intuitive workflows, field teams have the most up-to-date information to plan and execute meetings with the right HCPs.

Impact of Veeva CRM at Boehringer Ingelheim and MSD:

“Our longstanding partnership with Veeva has helped us take a focused approach to customer engagement, building more impactful relationships with HCPs in Asia Pacific. Using Veeva CRM, our field teams can adapt each interaction to help educate HCPs to best support their patients,” said Jin Lee, regional director of salesforce excellence, MSD Asia Pacific.

“The modern life sciences landscape requires us to be more agile and tailored in the way we engage with customers. Veeva CRM enables our customer-facing teams to better orchestrate relevant HCP engagement and valuable experiences across multiple channels,” said Gerardo “Doods” Gutierrez, regional head of commercial operations, human pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Veeva recently introduced Veeva Vault CRM, the next generation of CRM for life sciences, expected to be live with its first customers in 2024. Built on the Veeva Vault Platform, Vault CRM has the full functionality of Veeva CRM and significant new innovations including two new applications: Veeva CRM Bot and Veeva Service Center.

“We’re proud that Veeva CRM has become the foundation top APAC biopharmas rely on for omnichannel insights and engagement,” said Anantha Nema, country manager, Veeva India. “We look forward to working with customers to leverage Veeva Vault CRM innovation on their path to achieving commercial excellence.”

A session on Vault CRM will be shared at the Veeva India Commercial Summit on 18 October 2023 at the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar.

Life science professionals can register for the Veeva India Commercial Summit, to connect with other leaders and learn more about the latest trends, innovations, and strategies shaping the industry.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva CRM, visit: veeva.com/CRM

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems-apac

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves.

