Do you long to wear those backless outfits? The ones that let you flaunt your toned back to the fullest. Well, hopefully, this article will inspire you to pick the right outfit from your wardrobe and wear it for your next weekend's outing. Backless blouses, cholis and even dresses have been in vogue forever now and the trend is not going anywhere. So, it's only wise that you invest in a few of these stunning pieces.

Now just in case you need some inspiration on buying the right outfit, we have a few suggestions that can help you out. From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood ladies have always been obsessed with these backless designs and have flaunted them time and again. From pretty evening gowns to saree blouses, backless designs go well with any silhouette. All you need is the right way to nail it. While the senior ladies were always its devotees, some juniors like Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor are also believed to adore them. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of their pictures, shall we?

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Don't they all look smokin' hot?

