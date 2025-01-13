PNN

New Delhi [India], January 12: As we begin 2025, visionary leaders are leading the charge in driving innovation, overcoming challenges, and reshaping industries worldwide. In this article, we explore how these influential figures are shaping a new era of progress, creativity, and growth, setting the stage for a transformative decade ahead.

1. Abhishek Gami: Founder of United Wolfram

Abhishek Gami, also known as "The Tungsten King of India," is a visionary entrepreneur and the driving force behind United Wolfram, India's largest tungsten plant. At just 23, he founded the company, which has since become a leader in the industry. In 2019, he expanded his influence by acquiring Rapicut Carbides Ltd 47 year old company from Indo American Promoters, making him the youngest Managing Director of a BSE-listed company at 30. With over 12 years of experience, Abhishek has revolutionized the tungsten and cobalt sectors, providing sustainable solutions across industries such as mining, automotive, Aerospace & defense. A graduate of Stanford University in Business and Gold Medalist from Sardar Patel University in Chemistry, he is deeply committed to innovation, operational excellence, and creating value for stakeholders globally.

2. Akhil Sharma: Founder of Armur AI

Founded in Jan 2023 by Akhil Sharma, Armur AI builds tools powered by cutting-edge AI to help secure companies. With global investors like Techstars and Outlier Ventures and non-dilutive grants from Google, Nvidia, Microsoft and Aptos, the team at Armur AI uses advanced AI solutions (LLMs and collaborative AI agent workflows) to build tools like Vulnerability detectors for AI-generated code and Automated pentesting tools that can hack any server constantly. In 2025, more than 50% of the code at tech companies will not be written, but will be AI-generated and this opens up a series of issues that Armur AI is aiming to tackle. They've already performed security audits for more than 100 tech startups and have contracts from governments of 3 countries. Akhil has decades of experience in the tech industry and is also an educator, having taught more than 2,00,000 senior engineers across Youtube, LinkedIn Learning, Packt and Udemy.

3. Anuraag Srivastav: Creator of PayReview, Launches Gain to Transform Business Planning

Anuraag Srivastav, creator of PayReview, is redefining how businesses make decisions with his latest venture, Gain. Building on the success of PayReview--a compensation tech platform adopted by over 100 enterprises and impacting half a million employees before its acquisition by PeopleStrong in 2022--Gain takes business planning to the next level.

Gain introduces a streamlined approach to business planning, transforming plans into actionable financial statements. The platform empowers organizations to track progress using relevant KPIs and cross-application insights, ensuring every task is tied to measurable outcomes. Leveraging AI and advanced algorithms, Gain connects daily operations with broader business visions, aligning financial and operational goals to drive impactful actions.

4. Ankur Maheshwary: Founder & Director of Masti Zone

Ankur Maheshwary is the visionary entrepreneur behind Masti Zone, a leading brand revolutionizing the amusement industry in India. A graduate of Delhi College of Engineering (DTU) and MBA from ESADE Business School, Spain, Ankur blends business acumen with a passion for gaming to create world-class entertainment experiences for all ages. Under his leadership, Masti Zone has expanded to over 30 gaming zones across India, with plans for more than 100 outlets. The centres feature attractions like immersive motion cinema, bowling alleys, VR, trampoline parks, laser games, and snow parks. Ankur also leads research and development at Masti Zone's manufacturing facility in Gwalior, the largest in the industry, producing cutting-edge games and rides with advanced AR/VR technologies. As Vice Chairman of IAAPI and Founder Chair of Yi Gwalior, Ankur is committed to industry growth and youth leadership, shaping India's leisure landscape through innovation.

As Gain prepares for its global launch, it is already generating excitement among business leaders. By aligning day-to-day efforts with long-term objectives, Gain sets a new standard for how business leaders achieve their ambitions.

5. Dr. Ashish Shukla: Vice President at Regency Health

Dr. Ashish Shukla is an accomplished healthcare management professional with nearly two decades of experience. An alumnus of IIM Kolkata, he holds a Fellowship in Digital Health and is a fellow of the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua). Currently, Dr. Shukla plays a pivotal role at Regency Health in Uttar Pradesh, leading digital transformation, business operations, and growth initiatives while leveraging technology to improve access to quality healthcare and enhance patient outcomes.

He has been instrumental in launching key programs in organizations like Fortis Healthcare and the Red Cross. Notable initiatives include the Diabetes Awareness & Treatment on Wheels program, a school health initiative impacting 50,000+ students, and the "Bright Smiles Bright Futures" campaign, which reached 500,000 students in Delhi NCR. A passionate advocate for life-saving skills, Dr. Shukla has trained over 10,000 individuals in Basic First Aid. His expertise spans hospital management, community health, and leadership development.

6. Ashutosh and Meenakshi Bhatnagar: Innovating Technology to Solve Global Challenges

Ashutosh and Meenakshi Bhatnagar, co-founders of Blue Ocean Systems and C3Dvision Systems, are driving technological innovation to solve global challenges. Ashutosh, an electronics engineer from MCE Hassan, and Meenakshi, an MBA graduate from Banasthali University, have built tech ventures across India, Singapore. Their company, C3Dvision Systems, developed India's first AI-based linear asset fault detection platform and the nation's first 360-degree mapping-grade camera, revolutionizing infrastructure inspections. Their solutions detect faults such as cracks, patches, potholes etc. on raods and rail tracks using AI and Machine learning. With this technology even micro-falts as small as 1mm can be pinpointed with 0.1mm precision. As a result, inspection times are slashed by over 90%, road safety is significantly improved, and the life span of roads and other critical infrastructure is notably extended. Operating across Singapore, India, and Europe, their ventures integrate AI, machine vision, and geospatial sciences. Blue Ocean Systems focuses on SAP, smart metering, drones, and AI, while C3Dvision leads in automated network surveys. Together, they're transforming global infrastructure with cutting-edge, deep-tech innovations.

7. Chaitsi Ahuja: Founder of Brown Living

Chaitsi Ahuja, the visionary founder of Brown Living, is redefining sustainability in India. What began as a personal mission to tackle climate change and plastic waste in 2019 has grown into a thriving platform for eco-conscious consumption. Leaving behind a successful career in marketing, Chaitsi founded Brown Living with a bold question: "Can conscious consumption change the course of climate?" Today, the woman-led startup partners with over 600 SMEs and 2000 artisans, offering ethical, plastic-free products that empower individuals to make sustainable choices. Chaitsi's leadership has earned her recognition as a sustainability advocate, TEDx speaker, and a top Green Voice on LinkedIn. Her mission is clear: to make sustainability mainstream and inspire a generation to rethink how they live and consume.

8. Dr. Kaveri Dutta: A Visionary Entrepreneur of Social Transformation

Dr. Kaveri Dutta, Founder Trustee of BroadArks Foundation, epitomizes visionary leadership and a commitment to inclusive development. With a doctorate in Textiles & Clothing, she has dedicated over sixteen years to pioneering transformative initiatives that empower underserved communities.

Her strategic foresight and holistic approach have catalyzed impactful collaborations with global and national entities. Under her stewardship, BroadArks Foundation has emerged as a beacon of innovation in education, skill development, and financial inclusion, uplifting lives and fostering resilience in vulnerable populations.

Renowned for bridging policy and practice, Dr. Dutta has been instrumental in designing scalable, sustainable interventions that prioritize equity and empowerment. Her work exemplifies a rare blend of intellectual rigor and grassroots engagement, positioning her as a revered thought leader in the development sector.

9. CA Manish Mishra: Co-founder of GenZPe and GenZCFO

CA Manish Mishra is the co-founder of GenZPe, a cutting-edge financial wellness and credit management platform designed to empower Gen Z and millennials with better financial literacy and credit solutions. With a strong background in finance, Manish also serves as the Founder and CEO of GenZCFO, a financial advisory firm offering strategic financial guidance to startups and enterprises. His expertise spans regulatory compliance, digital lending, and mergers and acquisitions, making him a key player in the evolving fintech space.

Before GenZPe and GenZCFO, Manish co-founded NBFC Advisor, a platform providing advisory services for fintech companies and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). A Chartered Accountant by profession, he is deeply engaged with industry bodies, including the PHD Chamber of Commerce, and plays an influential role in shaping India's fintech ecosystem. Through his leadership, Manish is helping businesses navigate complex regulatory landscapes and achieve sustainable growth.

10. Pooja Srinivasa Raja: Founder of The Love Hope Company

Pooja Srinavasa Raja is the force behind The Love Hope Company, a mental health-focused startup dedicated to transforming lives through therapy services, support groups, and socio-emotional learning programs. One standout initiative is EITA (Emotional Intelligence Through Arts), which provides emotional intelligence-based classes and workshops for children and parents, fostering mental well-being and resilience.

Under Pooja's leadership, The Love Hope Company offers innovative, culturally relevant mental health services, including therapy for Indian clients worldwide. EITA has made strides in addressing socio-emotional gaps in early childhood education, gaining recognition for its blend of expressive arts and mental health awareness.

Looking forward, Pooja aims to scale the company globally, leveraging digital tools to enhance accessibility while creating partnerships with corporates and communities. Her vision embodies empathy-driven entrepreneurship, breaking mental health stigmas and promoting emotional growth at every stage of life.

