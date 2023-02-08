Southfield (Michigan) [US], February 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, has been named to FORTUNE magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" list for the seventh consecutive year.

Lear was awarded the highest placement for any North America-based automotive supplier in the Motor Vehicles Parts Industry survey. Lear placed in the top three in the long-term investment and global competitiveness categories - two of the nine factors used by respondents to determine the overall rankings of companies.

"Being selected to this prestigious list for seven consecutive years is a testament to our talented and dedicated employees worldwide. Every day, our team is focused on providing our customers with high quality, innovative products and giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Lear President and CEO Ray Scott. "Our success is made possible by our commitment to innovation, inclusion and getting results the right way."

During 2022, Lear's achievements include:

- More than 100 awards globally as a company in categories such as technology; diversity, equity and inclusion; environmental, social and governance; workplace culture, quality, and employee health and safety.

- Completing the important acquisitions of Kongsberg Automotive, Thagora Technology SRL and InTouch Automation to enhance our efforts in thermal comfort and Industry 4.0.

- Making remarkable employee-led contributions to support Ukrainian relief efforts, personal wellness and mental health initiatives, and numerous global community assistance activities.

In collaboration with global management consulting firm Korn Ferry, FORTUNE compiled its annual list after surveying 3,760 executives, directors, and analysts from 645 global companies in 52 industry groups about corporate reputation. Respondents ranked the reputations of companies based on nine factors, including management and leadership quality, product and service quality, innovation, social responsibility, global competitiveness and value as a long-term investment.

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

