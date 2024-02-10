VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 10: Global reggae band Big Mountain also known as Kings of Reggae pays tribute to Mother India with 'Vande Mataram -- Maa Tujhe Salaam', their most requested song while performing in India, along with their worldwide hit and one of the most played love song on radio, globally 'Baby I Love Your Way'.

India is often referred to as 'Mother India' due to the deep spiritual and cultural significance of the mother figure in Indian society. The term 'Mother India' is a symbol of the nurturing and caring nature of the country, as well as its role as the source of life and culture. For Indians all across the globe, their motherland represents more than a piece of land, they see India with the love, respect and awe of a real mother.

Big Mountain band salutes these motherly sentiments and spirit. Through this song pays homage to our mother's struggles and her values that we all share across the world.

This song is also a declaration of a global commitment to honour India as a symbol of unity and global peace while paying universal tribute and recognising of our mothers love and sacrifice to her children.

Singing Vande Mataram is a timeless privilege that we all have in common globally. There is an inherent inspirational energy when singing along to this beautiful song.

'Some songs transcend languages and sear your soul. Vande Mataram is one of these soul-searing songs that when you hear it, you will feel it, and then, you start singing along.

We are excited to share and sing this beautiful song to all of our audiences throughout the world.

"Vande Mataram is a testament to the power of musical anthems and the essential part that they play in the human experience. Great anthems help define pivotal moments in history and propel them forward," says Quino from Big Mountain band.

Juni Kohli from The Music Fraternity and manager of Big Mountain band in India says, "This beautiful song is a dedication to my Mother and to all the mothers who have struggled and sacrificed there live for their children. Being a single mom and a Alzheimer patient I salute my mother for her struggle and her sacrifices through out her life, with this song... Maa Tujhe Salaam / Vande Mataram."

