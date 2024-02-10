Liverpool will look to bounce back in the English Premier League after their defeat to Arsenal on the last matchday. The Reds take on Burnley at home, a relegation-threatened club which has not seen a victory in their last five matches. Jurgen Klopp has not seen many defeats this season at his club and will now want his squad to regroup and build another run of victories. They should be able to remain top of the standings with a win and as the business end of the campaign approaches, each game is like a virtual final. Opponents Burnley need to lift themselves significantly to avoid slipping to the Championship. Liverpool versus Burnley will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST. Brentford Strongly Condemn ‘Vile Harassment’ As Ivan Toney Faces Racist Abuse Online.

Thiago Alcantara appeared for the first time this season against Arsenal and picked up a hamstring injury, which now rules him out for the rest of the campaign. Dominik Szboszlai is also not available due to a muscle injury. Diogo Jota will slot in on the right flank in the continued absence of Mo Salah. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz complete the front three for the Reds. Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot should partner Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.

Nathan Redmond and Luca Koleosho miss out for Burnley due to injuries. James Trafford in goal should expect a busy day at work considering his side faces one of the best attacks in Europe in the form of Liverpool. Maxime Esteve and Dara O’Shea will form the central defensive partnership while Sander Berge and Josh Brownhill will likely sit back to shield the backline. Manchester United Great Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Arrives in India on His Maiden Visit.

When is Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool are set to take on Burnley in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 10. The Liverpool vs Burnley match will be played at Anfield Stadium and it will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Burnley match on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Burnley football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool should score a few goals in this game considering they like to attack from the onset at Anfield. The Reds will rake up an easy win.

