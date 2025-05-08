PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited, (BSE: 544329), One of the trusted names in the sourcing, processing, trading, and marketing of premium-quality spices, dry fruits, and grocery products, has received a contract from the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), an enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

Also Read | 'Shah Rukh Khan Is One of the Most Famous Men in the World': Sabysachi Enlightens Met Gala 2025 Hosts Teyana Taylor, Ego Nwodim on SRK's Global Stardom (Watch Video).

Under the agreement, Leo Dryfruits & Spices will supply a range of spices, ghee, and other food products to CSD outlets. While product rates have been finalized, the exact supply quantities will be determined by individual Purchase Orders issued throughout the contract period.

Over the first twelve months from the contract's effective date, Leo Dryfruits & Spices anticipates receiving Purchase Orders totalling approximately Rs 25 Cr.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Test Retirement: Hitman’s 5 Best Knocks in Red-Ball Cricket.

The order reflects the confidence of clients in Leo's quality and service standards. It is expected to have a positive impact on the company's business operations, strengthen its market presence, and create additional growth opportunities.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kaushik Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited said, "Winning the Canteen Stores Department contract is a landmark achievement for Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited. This partnership not only validates the faith our institutional clients place in us, but also underscores our ability to meet the rigorous quality and service benchmarks set by the Ministry of Defence.

We are confident that this order will drive meaningful improvements in our operational efficiency, amplify our market footprint, and unlock new avenues for sustainable growth. The entire team at Leo is passionately committed to supplying the CSD with authentic, premium-grade ghee and food products that consistently exceed expectations."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)