Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been subscribed 1.03 times till the second day of bidding on Thursday.

Policyholders and employees, who are offered discounts, are driving the subscriptions. The policyholders' portion has been subscribed 3.11 times. The employees' portion has been subscribed 2.21 times.

Also Read | Let’s Get the Party Started Babaaaay! @JoKoy Stars in #EasterSundayMovie, Only in Theaters … – Latest Tweet by Universal Pictures.

The country's largest IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday and will close on May 9.

LIC has set its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share. Policyholders are offered a discount of Rs 60 per equity share, while retail investors and employees are offered a discount of Rs 45 on each share.

Also Read | Surdas Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Messages: Surdas Ke Pad Video, WhatsApp Photos, Quotes, Status Greetings and SMS To Share on Sant Surdas Jayanti.

The IPO is a pure offer for sale. Out of the 22.13 crore shares offered for sale, around 5.93 crore shares have been reserved for anchor investor portion. Employee reservation portion is at 15.8 lakh while policyholder reservation is at 2.21 crore.

Retail investors have subscribed 93 per cent of the shares reserved.

However, there has been a muted response in the non-institutional category. Non-institutional category that consist of corporates, individuals, and others has witnessed less than 50 per cent subscription so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)