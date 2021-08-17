New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/ThePRTree): Lifeness Science Institute (LSI) an educational initiative by Holistic Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho, has recently bagged the primary position in Nutrition and Dietetics courses among the Top 50 Best Career options after Class 12 in the Guide presented by Education World and Hello Careers.

Conceptualized as an institute of excellence in collaboration with Nagindas Khandwala College (Affiliated to Mumbai University), LSI is one of India's finest institutes and a specialized educator in the field of Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics.

The institutes UG courses like B.Sc. (Hons.) in Integrative Nutrition & Dietetics will empower budding professionals to upskill at their own pace in such high-demand sectors. Apart from these programmes, the institute also includes, PG courses like Post Graduate Diploma in Integrative Nutrition & Dietetics and has recently added two educational programmes namely Certificate Course in Health & Integrative Lifestyle (6 months' online course) & M.Sc. in Integrative Nutrition & Dietetics.

The online Certificate course is open for health enthusiasts and people from any background. Online Certificate course does not qualify one to be a practicing professional. The M.Sc programmes will facilitate learners in building the knowledge and expertise needed to excel in the high-growth nutrition and dietetic industries. The courses will be mentored by trained faculty members and proficient guest speakers from varied fields of health, wellness, and nutrition who through their expertise will facilitate students with industry insights.

The UG Programme is a fine blend of contemporary science with all-inclusive lifestyle practices that will be a primary step towards a fulfilling career in nutritional health and wellness. The applicants eligible for these programmes must be class 12 pass-outs from Science stream with physics, chemistry and biology as core subjects.

Admissions are currently open and the classes will commence from September month. The students availing these courses will be entitled to dynamic career opportunities such as clinical dietician or nutritionists, consultant dietician, management dietician, paediatric and sports dietician, community nutritionist, research and development worker, dietetic technician, health coach and many more.

According to Luke Coutinho, Co-founder & Chief Programme Mentor at Lifeness Science Institute (LSI), "Our mission at LSI has always been to transform access to education and it feels good to be acknowledged for our efforts at such a crucial time. All our courses have been aimed to simplify complex learning areas, with career goals in mind. Our programmes have been designed as a resource to empower the next step-up of budding professionals".

According to Hemali Malavia, Head Mentor at Lifeness Science Institute (LSI), "Everyone has right to education, with the advancement in technology today we feel most of them have access to any and every information. Not all the information provided on net is correct and half-baked knowledge is more dangerous. Being a lecturer for nutrition and dietetics , and also being a practicing nutritionist have identified a huge gap between theory that we studied and knowledge that we apply. To fill this gap we came up with this integrative Nutrition course which not only focuses on nutrition but also on other aspects that play a role in ailment and healing.

At LSI we provide practical learning to students which makes them better equipped to tackle any challenging case. To sum up it up everyone has right to education but our goal is to provide correct education backed with science and experience."

According to Vipul Solanki, Director at Lifeness Science Institute (LSI), "It gives us immense pleasure to be recognized by Education World's guide on 50 best career options after class XII. Our aim is to bring about innovation in the field by empowering learners to gain knowledge, develop critical abilities and entrepreneurship skills. Designed to fit the needs of new-age learners of varied experience levels, our UG programmes will enable them to dive deeper into a subject while they learn new skills as they progress through their chosen pathways. Our courses will be a game changer for budding professionals; particularly in the highly competitive post-pandemic job market".

AboutLifeness Science Institute (LSI) - Lifeness Science Institute is India's Premier Institute and a specialized educator in the field of Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics. Nagindas Khandwala College (Affiliated to University of Mumbai) offers UG and PG programmes in Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics under the mentorship of Globally Renowned Holistic Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho from LSI.

With a foundation firmly rooted in Integrative Lifestyle Medicine, the course offers a holistic and immersive curriculum that captures every aspect of integrative nutrition and dietetics and enables aspiring students in exploring various career opportunities, from being a nutritionist, clinical dietitian, clinical nutrition researchers, nutritional therapists, sports nutritionists and a lot more. Candidates can visit https://lsiworld.in/ to apply.

