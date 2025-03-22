VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22: STAGE, India's favourite OTT platform dedicated to regional cultures, has successfully closed a $12.5 million Series B funding round, led by Goodwater Capital and Blume Ventures, with participation from Physis Capital and prominent angel investors. The fresh capital infusion propels STAGE to reaffirm its vision of making every Indian proud of their cultural identity.

With its unwavering focus on under-served languages and cultures, STAGE has become India's fastest-growing regional OTT platform, boasting:

- Rs180 crore Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

- 4.4 million paying households

- 20 million+ app installs across Play Stores

Since inception, STAGE has redefined regional entertainment, creating a thriving content ecosystem for Haryanvi, Rajasthani, and now Bhojpuri audiences. The past year alone saw a 289% revenue surge and 286% subscriber growth, driven by critically acclaimed originals like Videshi Bahu (Haryanvi), Kaand 2010 (Haryanvi), and Bhawani (Rajasthani) and national award winning Dada Lakhmi featuring Bollywood veterans like Yashpal Sharma.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vinay Singhal, CEO & Co-Founder of STAGE, remarked:

"This funding isn't just about capital -- it's a resounding validation of India's regional cultures. For too long, dialects like Haryanvi or Bhojpuri have been seen as a liability. We're proving otherwise. When Gen-Z users rediscover their cultural identity through constructive storytelling on STAGE, it fosters pride, not stigma. This is the revolution we're building silently."

Harsh Mani Tripathi, Chief Product & Strategy Officer & Co-Founder, echoed the sentiment:

"Our growth isn't accidental. Every subscriber who joins STAGE isn't just a user -- they're custodians of their culture."

Backing this movement, Dr. Ritesh Malik, Board Member of STAGE and Founder of Innov8 & Palaksha University, stated:

"STAGE is rewriting India's entertainment landscape. By amplifying underrepresented voices, empowering local creators, and making regional dialects aspirational, STAGE is not just shaping content--it's shaping culture."

With Bhojpuri content now live, STAGE's roadmap for 2025-26 prioritizes expansion into different cultures, while deepening its impact in existing ones.

Shashank Vaishnav, CTO & Co-Founder, affirmed:

"This capital enables us to scale India's only multi-regional content movement --one that's rooted in constructive storytelling, and cultural pride."

Parveen Singhal, CCO & Co-Fouder of STAGE says:

"We feel immensely thankful to have taken this journey in life that allows us to explore & experience Indian cultures so closely. This funding is a fuel, enabling us to swiftly scale into Awadhi, Maithili and Magahi cultures in the next 20 months."

"Company Nahin, Hum Kranti Hain!"

Reiterating its mission, STAGE's leadership thanked its investors, subscribers, and creators for championing the platform's vision. Across social media, its rallying cry -- "Company Nahin, Hum Kranti Hain" (We are not a company, we are a revolution!) -- continues to echo, symbolizing the cultural renaissance STAGE is spearheading.

"When we first met STAGE, we saw a mission to preserve local culture and language and create a sense of pride, identity and employment within those regions. It was a free Haryanvi app waiting to take the first step towards subscription. To see it bloom to 15cr a month when skeptics said no one will pay or watch this as primary content, is very satisfying. Onto breaking more barriers, strengthening more cultures," said Karthik Reddy, Partner at Blume.

About STAGE

STAGE is India's premier OTT platform for regional cultures, envisioning a world where everyone takes pride in their cultural identity. Founded in 2019 by Vinay Singhal, Parveen Singhal, Shashank Vaishnav, and Harsh Mani Tripathi, STAGE delivers constructive stories in underserved markets. With 390+ hours of Haryanvi and 183+ hours of Rajasthani content, and an expanding Bhojpuri library, STAGE is more than an OTT -- it's a movement.

STAGE is available on Android, iOS, Connected TVs, and Web.

