New Delhi, March 22: On the occasion of Bihar Diwas, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Bihar, highlighting the state’s rich cultural, historical, and intellectual contributions to the prestige of India. Taking to social media X, LoP Rahul Gandhi praised Bihar for its invaluable legacy, saying, “Bihar's rich culture, civilisation, knowledge and art have enhanced the prestige of India and shown direction for centuries. Heartiest greetings of Bihar Day to all the residents of the state!”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his wishes for Bihar Diwas, emphasising the state’s significant role in India’s history. Kharge wrote on X, “The birthplace of democracy, Bihar is the land of knowledge. It was from Bihar that Gandhiji raised the voice of Indians against British rule. Hearty wishes and congratulations to all the people of the state on Bihar Day. The chapter of social justice, equality, and inclusive development is going to begin soon in Bihar. Now the time has come when Bihar has to play its role to protect democracy and the Constitution.” ‘Holy Land of Heroes, Great Personalities’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to People on Bihar Diwas 2025.

Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes to People on Bihar Diwas

The official X handle of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee also marked the occasion with a special message, stating, “Hearty congratulations to all the people of Bihar on Bihar Foundation Day. Bihar, the land of knowledge, history, culture, and struggle, has given great leaders, thinkers, and revolutionaries to the country. Let us take inspiration from the glorious past of the state and move towards progress. Jai Bihar.”

Bihar Diwas, celebrated every year on March 22, commemorates the state’s formation and serves as a reminder of its rich historical and cultural significance. Bihar Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Greets People on State Formation Day.

This year’s Bihar Diwas celebrations resonate with a sense of pride in Bihar’s legacy, while also looking forward to future progress and development for the state and its people.

