Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 13: Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India's leading healthcare companies, has reported a standalone net profit of Rs. 20.77 crore for the Q3 FY25 ended December 2024 as against a net profit of Rs. 28.04 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations for the Q3 FY25 was reported at Rs. 146.55 crore over previous fiscal's same period revenue from operations of Rs. 146.45 crore. The company reported an EBITDA of Rs. 32.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs. 40.68 crore EBITDA in the corresponding period last year. EPS for Q3FY25 was at Rs. 10.37 per share.

Highlights:

- For 9MFY25, Net Profit to Rs. 70.77 crore; EBITDA to Rs. 104.13 crore; Revenue from Operations to Rs. 455.05 crore

-Company achieved Profit Before Tax of Rs. 92.94 crores for 9M FY25 ended December 2024.

-FIIs steadily raised holding in the company to 5.16% as of Dec 2024 from 3.22% as on Dec 2023.

-The company achieved Profit Growth Every Single Year from FY13 to FY24.

-The company is targeting revenue of Rs. 750 crore in FY26.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs. 92.94 crores for the nine months ended December 2024 (9M FY25) to Rs. 100.03 crores in 9M FY24. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have steadily increased their stake in the company, rising from 3.22% in December 2023 to 5.16% in December 2024. With a clear growth strategy, the company is targeting revenue of Rs. 750 crores by FY26, driven by business expansion into high-value product lines and entry into new markets. Notably, the company is among the select few to achieve consistent profit growth every year from FY13 to FY24.

Commenting on the results and performance, Mr. Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, "We are pleased to report strong growth across all business verticals in the first nine months of FY25, with a vision to achieve record revenue, EBITDA, and net profit for the full year. Company aims to maintain a steady grow while maintaining a net debt-free status. Our new product launches in domestic and export markets have boosted growth and market presence. Driven by strategic initiatives, operational excellence, and geographic expansion, we are on track to achieve Rs. 750 crore revenue target by FY26. Notably, we are among the few companies with consistent profit growth from FY13 to FY24."

Highlights: - 9M FY25 Results

For nine months ended December 2024, company reported a standalone revenue from operations of Rs. 455.05 crore over previous fiscal's same period revenue from operations of Rs. 438.06 crore. Net profit of the company was reported at Rs. 70.77 crore for the nine months ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs. 74.71 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA for the 9M FY25 ended December 2024 was reported at Rs. 104.13 crore as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 108.93 crore in 9M FY24. EPS for the nine months of FY25 was reported at Rs. 35.33 per share. Exports (FOB) in nine months of FY25 was reported at Rs. 271.83 crore.

The company's growth strategy focuses on expanding its global footprint by registering new products for export, enhancing market presence, and utilizing state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that meet international standards. With a strong foundation in the acute segment, the company is now building a robust portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segments, particularly in women's healthcare and dermatology. Supported by healthy cash accruals, no-term debt, and strong return ratios, the company's liquidity remains solid. Committed to R&D and innovation, it boasts a portfolio of over 1,700 registered products and 700 more in development.

Currently exporting to 60+ countries across East and West Africa, Central and North America, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, the company recently entered the Canadian market and secured approvals from TGA - Australia and EU GMP. These milestones, along with product registration for its Cephalosporin plant in Mehsana, are key drivers of its global expansion strategy to over 90 plus countries. Aligned with these efforts, the company remains on track to achieve its ambitious Rs. 750 crore revenue target by FY26.

Company has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility unit at Khatraj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, complying with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EUGMP, TGA, WHO-GMP; ISO-9001:2015, ISO-14001:2015 and ISO-45001:2018. Company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, ant-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. Company has filed 25 plus patent applications and is awarded with seven patents.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited:

Providing Affordable and Innovative medicines for healthier lives.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited is one of the leading healthcare companies in Gujarat, India. Established in the year 1979, the company develops and manufactures affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. The company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. Company has over 1,700 registered products and another 700 in pipeline. The company has its strong presence in Domestic market with good strength of own field force and also exports to more than 60 Countries.

Company has developed many new drug delivery dosage forms over years and has a track record of launching many first-of-its-kind innovative products. Company works with vision for nurturing innovations and bringing them to Indian patients at affordable cost to create "Healthcare for All".

Lincoln Pharma has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facility units at Khatraj in Ahmedabad and Mehsana, Gujarat. Company's manufacturing facilities comply with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EUGMP, TGA, WHO-GMP; ISO-9001:2015, ISO-14001:2015 and ISO-45001:2018. Company is engaged in manufacturing of pharma formulations like Tablets, Capsules, Injectables, Syrups, Ointments, etc.

Company's key strength is embedded in its cutting-edge research and development capabilities. The company has a strong R&D team including 30 plus scientists. It has filled 25 plus patent applications and is awarded seven patents. R&D facility of the company is recognised by the Department of Scientific and Technology, Government of India and furnished with state-of-the-art devices and equipment for internal physical, chemical and microbiological analysis of all products.

Company has a strong presence in the domestic market nationally with a dedicated field force of over 600. Company has a wide national distribution network through 21+ Super Stockist in 26 states across India.

Going green, company has also set up a new Solar Plant of 1 MW at factory's rooftop in addition to two windmills. This way we are producing renewable energy to our consumption nearly 65% resulting significant saving in the electricity cost and helped the company to become a self-sustainable and environment-friendly organization.

