Lipsa Swain, an IT manager and dancer from Bangalore, has been named the winner of the prestigious Mrs India Queen of Hearts and Mrs Photogenic titles at the MIQH pageant held in Hyatt Centric, Delhi, on December 29, 2022. Mrs India Queen of Hearts (MIQH) is an annual beauty pageant for married women in India. The pageant aims to recognize and celebrate the beauty, grace, and intelligence of married women from all over India. The pageant is organized by a team of experienced professionals who are committed to promoting the beauty, grace, and intelligence of married women in India. Miss Universe 2022: Who Is Divita Rai? From Pageantry to Facts; All You Need To Know About India’s Representative at 71st Miss Universe.

Born and raised in Odisha, Lipsa is an optimistic, self-driven and confident woman who believes that it's never too late to live your dreams. Her passion for breaking the glass ceiling at work and her belief that beauty is not just about wearing a crown but also being compassionate towards others and fulfilling responsibilities towards society helped her win the judges' hearts and the audience's. She is always trying to learn new things and explore new opportunities to inspire other women and make a difference. She credited her success to her family's support, particularly her husband. Miss Universe 2022 Top 16: Divita Rai of India Makes to the Top 16 of 71st Miss Universe Competition.

"I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen as Mrs India Queen of Hearts Winner 2022 and Mrs Photogenic," said Lipsa. "I want to thank my family, especially my husband, for their unwavering support and the organizers of MIQH for giving me this opportunity. I hope to use this platform to inspire other women to follow their dreams and make a difference in the world," she said. "Lipsa truly embodies the spirit of the pageant. She is not only beautiful but also intelligent and compassionate. We are confident that she will be an excellent ambassador for the pageant and for women everywhere," said a spokesperson for MIQH.

As the pageant's winner, Mrs India Queen of Hearts Winner 2022 Lipsa will represent India internationally and be involved in various charitable and social causes. She will also be able to participate in various fashion and beauty events across the country. Lipsa's victory is a testament to her hard work and dedication, and she hopes to inspire other women to chase their dreams and break barriers, regardless of their age or background.