India has created history. Sherry Singh has been crowned Mrs Universe 2025, marking the first-ever win for the country at the prestigious pageant. The 48th edition took place at the grand Okada in Manila, Philippines, where 120 delegates from around the world competed for the crown. Representing India after winning Mrs India 2025 by UMB Pageants, Sherry impressed the judges with her grace, confidence, and her strong message on women’s empowerment and mental health awareness. Her calm presence and inspiring words left a lasting mark. An emotional Sherry said, “This victory is not just mine, it belongs to every woman who has ever dared to dream beyond limits. I wanted to show the world that strength, kindness, and resilience define true beauty.” Guided by National Director Urmi Boruah, Sherry’s historic win has brought immense pride to India and marked a golden moment in pageant history. Fitness Enthusiast Anushka Dani Dhingra Brings Glory to India, Wins Mrs. Universe 2025 Devotion Award & South Pacific Asia Title at the Philippines.

Sherry Singh Wins India’s First Mrs Universe Crown 2025 – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMB PAGEANTS: MISS AND MRS INDIA (@umbpageants)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (umbpageants Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2025 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).