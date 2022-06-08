Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ushering in the next era of creativity where marketing goes above, and beyond the status quo, Former WPP/ Wunderman Thompson veterans Siddhartha Vinchurkar, Robin Bade and Kasper Hilden have recently launched their design agency: 'LittleGiant'. The agency, or the 'Anti-Agency', is a riot of creators, believers and make-believers.

With a strong entrepreneurial heritage and challenger mentality, the newly introduced Design 'Anti-Agency' is poised to deliver technological and creative solutions that global brands demand. The capabilities of LittleGiant are oriented around consumer experiences, and the agency also provides extensive services in Digital Designs (Web + Mobile UX & UI), Applications, Websites/eCommerce, and brand films.

With a close-knit team of modern entrepreneurs, LittleGiant is a gang of young and agile creators with a disruptor mindset. The team at LittleGiant is passionate and adept in the art of compelling communication and knows the drill really well.

Former Activeark JWT/Mirum India MD Siddhartha Vinchurkar will lead the agency as its India CEO. He shares, "At LittleGiant, we intend to grow together with our clients. Our team members come from geographies and cultures, and I strongly believe that our diversity is our strength. Keeping the ever-inspiring lines by R.N. Tagore in my mind, 'Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high'. I'm looking forward to this new journey with my 'old' global family of Co-founders.''

Siddhartha is a creative entrepreneur with over thirteen years of multicultural and worldwide work experience in numerous leadership roles in digital media, mobile, marketing, and technology. He considers himself a global citizen, having worked on projects in India, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, the Middle East, Singapore/South East Asia, Spain, Estonia, and New Zealand. In this capacity, he will be in charge of LittleGiant's overall expansion strategy, including P&L accountability, managing key client relationships, and aligning teams to support customers internationally.

Robin, LittleGiant's Chairperson, is a Venture Partner, Angel Investor, Advisor, and Board Member in several high-growth companies. In 2003, he started the digital agency Activeark, acquired by the WPP group in 2012. Under the new leadership of the holding company, he was one of the prominent initiators and leaders in forming the new Mirum Agency network-a collaboration of five digital entrepreneur-driven agencies throughout the world.

As an Art Director, Creative Lead, and Creative Director, Kasper has over 20 years of experience in digital services and interactive marketing. He was a founding partner of Activeark, a digital agency, and Mirum Agency, a worldwide agency network (acquired by WPP in 2020).

He has worked as a creative director for Volvo, Business Finland, Stora Enso, Microsoft, Nokia Mobile Phones, Nokia Siemens Network, Finnair, Froneri, General Electric, and Aston Martin.

