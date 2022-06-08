Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, is said to be working on the Xiaomi 12S Series. The Xiaomi 12S Series could comprise Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro models. The Xiaomi 12S Pro model is said to come in two processor options - Dimensity and Snapdragon. Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi 12S Pro Snapdragon variant has been reportedly spotted on the 3C certification website, revealing its processor. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G Smartphones Launched in India: All You Need To Know.

According to the 3C website, the Xiaomi 12S Pro is listed with the model number Xiaomi 2206122SC. The website also mentions it will come with a 120W fast charging support. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Xiaomi 12S Pro is likely to feature a 2K QHD+ curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For clicking photographs, the handset could get a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie snapper. Moreover, the Xiaomi 12S Pro smartphone could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Lastly, it is said to run on Android 12 based MIUI 13 UI.

