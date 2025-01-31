PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 31: Livey Technologies, a leading US-based communication technologies company with operations in India and Singapore, participated in CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2025, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in Las Vegas. The event, renowned as a global hub for technology innovation, featured Livey Technologies unveiling its latest products and presenting LIVEYfy, an AI and ML-powered software designed to transform the VoIP calling experience.

At CES 2025, held from January 7th to 10th, Livey Technologies presented its latest innovations, including the LIVEYfy AI Noise Suppression Software. Attendees witnessed live demonstrations from January 7th to 10th at LVCC, North Hall - 8874. The company unveiled a new product lineup, which featured the LIVEY PTZ500 Video Bar, LIVEY WCH100 Hellosync Webcam. Furthermore, Livey introduced the CS300 and CS200 AI Conference Speakerphones, along with the New DECT Wireless headsets D600 Series built with DECT + Bluetooth frequency.

India's services sector, contributing 55% to FY24 Gross Value Added, drives economic growth and strengthens its position as a global BPO hub, powered by a skilled workforce and cost benefits. Recognizing this and to enhance communication and productivity, LIVEYfy and Livey Technologies have launched advanced headsets and webcams, designed to reduce noise disruptions and support seamless collaboration for mobile, remote, and office teams.

Livey Technologies showcased its advanced AI noise suppression software, LIVEYfy, at the event. The software, designed to improve communication clarity, ensures clear voice pickup for BPOs, corporates, hybrid professionals, and startups in co-working spaces. LIVEYfy offers a seamless, noise-free experience on laptops and computers, with flawless integration with platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Teams. Key features include real-time echo cancellation and advanced noise suppression powered by Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and adaptive filtering. The event was attended by Sharad Jaiprakash, Founder & CEO, Livey Technologies along with his expert team.

Sharad Jaiprakash, Founder & CEO, Livey Technologies, says, "At Livey Technologies, we focus on innovation, convenience & affordability providing products to Enterprises, Contact-Centres and remote and hybrid working professionals globally. CES 2025 allowed us to connect with businesses, showcase our vision for the future of communication technology, and present our solutions that are set to transform the way people connect. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to meet with experts and experience cutting-edge tools designed to shape the future of tech."

The event saw a footfall of 1,41k attendees, with Livey Technologies joining industry giants like Toyota, Samsung, and Nvidia to showcase innovations across multiple sectors. Key highlights included AI, extended reality (XR), sustainability tech, advanced vehicle technology, robotics, and space tech--addressing critical challenges and unlocking new opportunities for the year ahead.

Livey Technologies, driven by 'Technology Inspired Living' designs and manufactures smart headsets, AI noise suppression software, and meeting room solutions for B2B sectors. Its product range includes wireless and wired headsets, low-latency gaming headsets, aviation headsets and meeting room solutions. Offering superior comfort, durability, and ergonomic design, Livey's products are built to outperform competitors globally, ensuring continuous use without compromising quality.

