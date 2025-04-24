BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 24: Livguard, India's leading brand in energy storage and solar solutions under the SAR Group, has announced the appointment of Sameer Nagpal as its new Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over three decades of experience across industries, Sameer is set to drive Livguard's next phase of growth and innovation. As MD & CEO, Sameer will help accelerate the company's position in the energy storage and solar solutions industry. Livguard aims to lead the transition to sustainable energy that caters to the growing demand across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Before joining Livguard, Sameer held key leadership roles at renowned organisations such as Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Shalimar Paints, Trane Technologies, ZICOM Electronic Security Systems, and Carrier Corporation. He has a proven track record driving turnarounds, transformation, and growth across Indian and multinational organisations. With deep expertise in industries cutting across capital goods, consumer durables, and building materials, he has consistently delivered strategic shifts that enhance profitability and create long-term value for shareholders. The renewable energy sector, especially solar power & lithium-based energy solutions, is at the forefront of global conversations about sustainability and energy independence. As India continues to make strides toward achieving its clean energy goals, Sameer's leadership will be essential in propelling Livguard to the next level. "I am excited to join this dynamic and forward-thinking company at a time when the energy industry is undergoing a fundamental shift. Our commitment to providing cutting-edge energy solutions is unwavering. My vision for the future of energy solutions is rooted in Livguard's core values of innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity. I am committed to building strong teams that will make Livguard's innovative solutions more accessible to Indian households and businesses," said Sameer Nagpal, MD & CEO, Livguard. "We welcome Sameer Nagpal as our new MD & CEO," shared Rakesh Malhotra, Founder of SAR Group. "At Livguard, we have always believed in fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and long-term value creation. Sameer's exceptional leadership and proven ability to drive transformative growth align perfectly with our vision. A strong advocate of people-first leadership, Sameer's focus on nurturing a culture that inspires excellence, collaboration, and a shared purpose will enable Livguard to embark on a journey of sustainable success. His experience and strategic mindset make him an ideal fit to lead Livguard into its next phase of growth, as we continue to shape the future of energy solutions for customers around the world."

Also Read | Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch LQ vs PZ Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)