New Delhi [India], July 18: Livpure, one of India's leading home and living consumer product manufacturers announces the launch of its highly anticipated chimney segment. With the introduction of chimneys, Livpure extends its presence in the kitchen space, offering customers reliable, efficient, and stylish appliances to enhance their cooking experience and promote a clean and healthy kitchen environment. The chimney segment is available exclusively on Flipkart It also plans to extend the availability of the chimney range to modern trade and general trade channels in the future, ensuring wider accessibility for customers across the country.

As a consumer-focused company, Livpure constantly strives to be at the forefront of innovation and provide holistic solutions for a healthy lifestyle. It recognizes the growing demand for branded chimneys in the market, with the chimney segment expected to reach an estimated value of INR 2400 crores this fiscal, an anticipated growth rate of approximately 15% YoY. In line with the brand's commitment to be the consumer's first choice, Livpure's expansion into the chimney category is a natural progression, leveraging its expertise in providing high-quality appliances for Indian households, after the success of its water purifiers & air coolers.

Expressing enthusiasm about the launch, Mr Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director of Livpure said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Livpure chimneys on Flipkart, which reflects our commitment to providing exceptional products that enhance the well-being of our customers. With our foray into the extended kitchen space, we aim to create a clean and healthy cooking environment, complementing our existing range of water purifiers. Our chimneys align with consumers' evolving needs and preferences, and we are confident that their innovative features and high-quality performance will enhance the common well-being in the kitchen space."

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President – Electronics, Appliances and Private Brands at Flipkart said, “Today, Flipkart is one of the most loved platforms in the small home appliances segment and is considered a one-stop shop for this category. Flipkart has always been on the front run in providing access to an extensive selection of products to its customers and our partnership with Livpure is a step in that direction. Flipkart has a large customer base of young, internet-savvy customers for whom a healthy cooking environment becomes very important without compromising on kitchen aesthetics. With this launch, we aim to give customers a perfect range of products that will enhance their cooking experience.”

The Livpure chimney segment offers an impressive range of models, each designed to meet specific requirements and style preferences. The brand has launched a range of 10 chimney models which are broadly categorized into 4 categories: Livpure AIRIS, Livpure SWIFT, Livpure ELEGA, Livpure EVORA and Livpure GLIDE. These categories are further divided into models having different specifications.

The USP of Livpure Chimneys is that they have in-built thermal auto-clean technology that simplifies maintenance, while the feather touch controls with motion sensors add a touch of modernity.

With a keen focus on innovation, Livpure will continue to introduce new categories and expand its product portfolio, catering to the evolving needs of its customers.

As a pioneer in manufacturing and supplying wellness-driven products in our lives and homes, the Gurugram-based venture was founded by Rakesh Malhotra and Navneet Kapoor in 2010 with a vision of ensuring the availability of pure water in every Indian household through smart water solutions. With a rich legacy of trust and excellence and a strong background in research & development, the company strives to transform the Indian water purifier industry with the support of its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit and cutting-edge technology-enabled products. The company was launched under the SAR Group.

