New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/Target Media): Global Demand for traditional copper utensils has re-emerged because of their ability to provide multiple health benefits. This is the reason why the market is full of stylish Copper vessels such as bottles & mugs, storage containers to glasses, barware to hotel ware, etc. With the kind of craftsmanship India possesses, it is evident that many Indian cookware manufacturers and exporters are looking to tap this great opportunity and making a fortune out of this emerging market. A Mathura-based indigenous brand Divine Copper has successfully grabbed this prospect. The company is making all possible efforts to strongly make its presence felt worldwide with a vision of becoming a leading name in the copper industry.

Divine Copper is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and exporter of premium copperware in Mathura, UP, that came into existence in 2015. Initially, it offered 125 sorts of copper bottles, but rising demand in modern living for more innovative copper products for tableware and kitchenware made them introduce spiritual items, jugs, glasses, water tanks, sippers, unique gift sets and accessories from copper. The brand is already made a mark in the Indian market and expanded its exports across 20 countries globally. It has already collaborated with 9000+ retailers to lead the market share.

There is a global awareness about Copper's effectiveness as an essential trace mineral for our body, especially in the current scenario. Its ability in the blood-forming process, cooking food and purifying drinking water has outshined contemporary elements such as steel or plastic. Moreover, the way it helps improve our immune system, aid digestion, decrease wound healing times and even rejuvenate the skin, more and more people are changing their preferences accordingly. Replacing copper products in everyday life will help the body form red blood cells and maintain healthy bones, blood vessels, nerves, and iron absorption.

Further, copper products prevent cardiovascular disease as it is an anti-carcinogenic agent. Thus, if health is your priority, then using Copper utensils over other cookware can positively impact your energy and strength.

According to the top management of Divine Copper, "When we are talking about copper utensils, it is crucial to check that the metal used is 99% pure. Our products are premium and made out of pure copper that are lab tested and certified. We want people to realize the goodness of this ancient custom vessels. All our efforts are towards prioritizing health and ensure that people get best quality products from us."

It is to be recollected that the human body does not produce copper source naturally. Hence the body has to get this mineral from outside sources. The most crucial source is water. Drinking water, when enriched with copper ions, becomes the best and purest source of copper nutrients. Thus, storing and drinking water in copper tanks, bottles and glasses for as little as four hours can gain sufficient levels of copper trace elements and electro-magnetic energy, which further helps maintain acid-alkaline balance (pH level) in the body.

The main USPs of copper utensils are its affordable rates, ergonomic designs, and high-quality constructions. These factors have contributed excessively in increasing its demand in the present-day lifestyle. Website- www.divinecopper.com

