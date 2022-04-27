New Delhi [India] April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Longines, today announced the launch of the HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games watch in India. The watch was unveiled by renowned actor and Longines Friend of the Brand Vikrant Massey along with ace swimmer Sajan Prakash at The Imperial Hotel in Janpath. The launch witnessed the amalgamation of sophisticated watchmaking expertise and world-class design, in honor of the forthcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The story between Longines and the Commonwealth Games began in the past century, with the 1962 Games in Perth (Australia). It continued with the 2014 edition in Glasgow (Scotland) and 2018 edition in Gold Coast (Australia). A new milestone was set in 2020 with the conclusion of a historic partnership, in which the brand will continue to use its timekeeping expertise in the 2022, 2026 and 2030 Games.

Longines will be the Official Partner and Timekeeper of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (England). This exclusive edition, limited to 2,022 pieces, celebrates one of the world's greatest sporting events, which sees athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations and territories compete against each other.

Speaking on the launch of the limited-edition watches, Friend of the Brand Vikrant Massey, said, "I am elated to be a part of this elegant brand Longines and what makes this journey so special is the association kick-starting with its sports timing event - The Commonwealth Games. The brand known for its precision timing in the world's major sporting events - one can't ask for a better blend. I really wish Sajan Prakash all the very best and keep my fingers crossed that he gets us the medals with his spell at the Games. As any proud Indian, would love to see India at the top of the medal tally."

Speaking at the event, the ace swimmer, Sajan Prakash said, "As a sportsperson, I always look for style with comfort and ease which this Longines XXII Commonwealth Games Watch exudes. I wish the brand all the very best with this limited edition time-piece and I hope it popularizes the Commonwealth Games in India. I am very proud to represent our country at the Games and am looking forward to witnessing Longines the Official Timekeeper of the Games."

The watches in this line are distinguished by their daring design, taking up the codes of diving and aimed at demanding athletes. Water-resistance to 300 metres, a unidirectional rotating bezel, a screw-down crown and case back, and a double security folding clasp with an integrated diving extension-piece are all features that emphasise the style of these timepieces.

The HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games watch proudly displays the vivid colours of the event logo on its black ceramic bezel, as well as on the minute-track of its black sunray dial. Its 41 mm steel case contains an exclusive self-winding movement with a silicon balance-spring to ensure high-precision and a longer life span. These characteristics further enhance high-level performance and allow Longines to provide this watch with a 5-year warranty. To accentuate the uniqueness of this model, the case back is engraved with the Birmingham 2022 logo and "Limited Edition - 1 out of 2022". A stainless-steel bracelet completes this timepiece with sporty and modern lines.

Longines has been based at Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832. Its watchmaking expertise reflects a strong devotion to tradition, elegance and performance. With many years of experience as a timekeeper for world championships in sport and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has forged solid and lasting links with the world of sport over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the World's leading manufacturer of horological products. With the winged hourglass as its emblem, the brand has outlets in over 150 countries.

