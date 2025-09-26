PNN

New Delhi [India], September 26: Looking for your next great read? Meet a group of authors whose books bring fresh voices and real heart. From poetry that comforts to thrillers that keep you turning pages, this list has something for every mood. You'll find doctors who write between shifts, tech experts who tell love stories, and parents who spin bedtime tales that stay with you. Each writer here draws on life--joys, struggles, questions--and turns it into stories worth sharing. Whether you want suspense, warmth, or inspiration, these amazing authors will make your reading time unforgettable.

1. Dr. Sujata ChatterjeeDr. Sujata Chatterjee is a doctor with a deep love for writing. A post-graduate in Anaesthesiology, she has penned four books, co-authored many more, and edited The Traveller's Diary. Her poetry and stories have been featured at major events like the Delhi World Book Fair, Kolkata International Book Fair, Kochi, Coimbatore, Agra, and Allahabad fairs. Her latest, Waves of Fortune, is filled with heartfelt poems drawn from everyday life--family ties, quiet dreams, and the feelings we often hide. Through her words, Dr. Sujata gently reminds readers that emotion can be both powerful and healing.

2. Prashant Gupta (PG)Prashant Gupta (PG) is an award-winning innovator, author, and public policy contributor with nearly three decades of impact. A Gold Medalist from the University of Delhi College of Engineering and an MBA graduate from Kellogg, he helped shape the Motorola Razr and Microsoft Azure and co-founded a startup accelerator that fosters global innovation. After returning to India, he pioneered AI networks that improve school enrollment, preventive healthcare, and climate-resilient agriculture, uplifting millions. His memoir The Flow of My Life and his youth-focused book The Awakenings by the Pond, which calls young people to embrace consciousness as a guide for harmony, meaning, and growth, have earned him recognition as one of India's most influential authors.

3. Sudharsana SSudharsana S writes to spark curiosity and challenge the usual way of thinking. A lifelong reader turned author, she dives into big ideas while keeping her stories easy to enjoy. Her debut novel, The Sanctum Key, mixes science, history, and suspense in a fast-paced thriller that reached #1 on Amazon Hot Sellers and Most Gifted lists. Praised for detailed research that never loses the casual reader, the book follows hidden societies, a risky experiment, and a race to stop global disaster. Sudharsana invites readers to question what they know while staying hooked to the very end.

4. Ajit KumarAjit Kumar balances engineering skill with a love for storytelling. A graduate of NIT Silchar and a Product Manager in a top electronics firm, he brings sharp insight and heart to his writing. His debut novel, My Second Chance With Her, follows a software engineer pulled back to his college days and a lost love after a sudden message from the past. Set against real events, the book blends humor, suspense, and deep emotion, proving that love can survive time and tragedy. Ajit's mix of tech and tenderness makes his voice stand out.

5. SM ChuaSM Chua is a Malaysian lawyer and mother of two who swaps legal drafts for bedtime tales. Living in the Klang Valley, she grew up loving Aesop's fables and the playful worlds of Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl--stories she now shares with her own children. Inspired by their joy, she wrote her first children's book, Once Upon A Time, In A Faraway Land. Filled with penguins, a lazy seal, a flashy magpie, two skunks in love, and a hummingbird, it shares fun animal adventures while teaching gentle life lessons kids will remember.

6. Dr. Soubhik ChakrabortyDr. Soubhik Chakraborty is a statistician and professor, formerly Head of the Mathematics Department at Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra. With a focus on algorithms and music analysis, he has guided numerous research scholars leading to PhD. His book, Stress Management Through Music: A Statistical Study, blends science and melody to show how music can reduce stress and improve well-being. Recognized with the IMTA-NADA award for book of the year in 2024 for outstanding contribution to music therapy, the book uses real experiments and statistical analysis to explain the healing power of music, making it a must-read for researchers, music lovers, and anyone curious about stress management.

7. Ashwath NarayanAshwath Narayan is a doctor from Bangalore who finds comfort in words and the company of his rescue dogs. His debut collection, The Sun, Moon, Mars, and The Stars, gathers poems that speak of love, loss, grief, and the slow path to healing. With a gentle voice and a clear eye for emotion, Ashwath writes in a way that feels both personal and universal. His work invites readers to pause, reflect, and feel understood, making this book a heartfelt choice for anyone seeking simple yet powerful poetry about life and hope.

8. CA Pranav SharmaCA Pranav Sharma is a Chartered Accountant who never planned to write a book, yet found a story he couldn't keep inside. I Had a Best Friend Too is his first novel, a warm tale of friendship and second chances. Set between Delhi and Lucknow, it brings back the charm of Orkut scraps, SMS packs, and train rides where memories resurface. Pranav writes with quiet honesty, showing how some bonds never fade, only wait for the right moment to return. His debut is a heartfelt look at love, timing, and the magic of old connections.

9. Vijay ShekharVijay Shekhar, a communications professional with 25+ years of experience, was born and brought up in Jamshedpur. He completed his B. Com and MBA (Human Resources) from the University of Pune. He always had a penchant for observing people, their behaviours and mannerisms. His book, The Brooding Mind, is a collection of his thoughts, musings, reflections, imaginations and anecdotes based on his personal experiences and also what he has seen and observed at various phases of his life. Vijay presently lives in Chennai with his wife and daughter.

10. Gaurav PattnaikGaurav Pattnaik is a chemical engineer with an MBA who has worn many hats--production expert, consultant, educator, and now author. As founder of Jag Educate, he's helped students, especially underdogs, reach top global universities, including the Ivy League. His debut, Finding Shiva: A Scientific Exploration of the Formless God, grew from a question his students often asked: what is the purpose of life? Blending science with mythology, Gaurav invites readers to look at age-old beliefs through a fresh, questioning lens--showing that curiosity itself can be a powerful path to understanding.

Great books stay with us long after the last page, and these authors prove why. Their work spans love, loss, science, music, and wonder, but each one speaks straight to the heart. Pick up a book that matches your mood, or try something completely new--you might be surprised where it takes you. From quiet poems to big adventures, these writers show that stories can heal, teach, and entertain all at once. So settle in with any of these titles and let their words make your next reading moment special.

