Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: In a significant development for the healthcare sector, Lopmudra Hospitals officially launched its fifth multispeciality facility, Lopmudra Meera Hospitals in Pune on the 4th of September 2025. Lopmudra Hospital will now carry forward the five-decade legacy of the iconic Meera Hospital, now reimagined with world-class infrastructure and advanced medical care at Lopmudra Meera Hospitals.

This initiative underscores Lopmudra Hospitals' commitment to enhancing medical services and continuing the tradition of excellence established by its predecessor. Strategically situated on Shankar Sheth Road, Camp-Swargate, to cater to the healthcare needs of central Pune and its adjacent neighborhoods. This new institution will honor the longstanding legacy of Meera Hospital, which has been a pivotal provider of mother-and-child care for over five decades in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was a significant event, attended by key figures in healthcare and related sectors. Noteworthy attendees included Urmila Kanetkar, a well-known actress and Brand Ambassador for Lopmudra Hospitals. The founding team featured Dr. Avdhut Bodamwad, Founder and Director, alongside. Sonali Bodamwad, Director, and Rtn Dr Aruna Urmanikar. Veteran Gynaecologist. Additionally, the event included specialists such as Dr. Vishal Bhasme, Head of OT Services and Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Sandeep S. Morkhandikar, Head of Critical Care Medicine and Nephrology, Dr Archana Salve, Head of OBGY & IVF, and Dr. Sneha Tirpude, Head of the Department of Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine. The inauguration attracted over 1,000 attendees, comprising esteemed healthcare professionals, industrial leaders, and influential public figures from the region, underscoring its significance in the healthcare landscape.

Lopmudra Meera Hospitals now brings together legacy and innovation under one roof, offering Comprehensive diagnostics, OPD/IPD, and surgical services, Specialized maternity care, and emergency services with a full range of preventive and curative specialties along with World-class infrastructure and 24x7 medical support

On the inauguration, Dr. Avdhut Bodamwad, Founder & Director, Lopmudra Hospitals, said: "We are honored to integrate the deeply respected Meera Hospital into the Lopmudra family. With our upgraded infrastructure, technology-led operations, and dedicated team of specialists, Lopmudra Meera Hospitals is committed to health, dignity, and care for every generation of Pune residents."

Furthermore, Mrs. Urmila Kanetkar, Actress and Brand Ambassador, Lopmudra Hospitals, added: "As someone born and raised in Maharashtra, I felt proud to be associated with a healthcare institution that combined legacy, trust, and innovation. Lopmudra Meera Hospitals will truly serve as a healing touch to thousands of families."

The launch of Lopmudra Meera Hospitals reinforces Lopmudra's commitment to bringing compassionate, accessible, and quality healthcare to families across Pune, while carrying forward the five-decade legacy of Meera Hospital.

About Lopmudra Hospitals

Lopmudra Hospitals has emerged as one of Pune's most trusted and fast-scaling healthcare ecosystems -- not just as a chain of hospitals, but as a holistic network of care. The Lopmudra ecosystem spans multispeciality hospitals, diagnostic services, preventive health programs, senior citizen care, maternal and child wellness, digital health records, and a subscription-based family health model -- all integrated into a seamless continuum of care.

