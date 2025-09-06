Beijing, September 6: OPPO Find X9 series is expected to launch in China soon with notable changes in the specifications and features. The upcoming smartphone series is expected to include the two smartphones - OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro. The same will be introduced in the global market and later in India. This time, the company may skip the round camera module and four-camera design on the rear.

In 2025, many new smartphone companies are gearing up to launch their new models and offer better specifications, AI-powered features and improvements in the hardware and design. Xiaomi, Vivo, iQOO, Realme, OnePlus and Huawei are among the top companies which will launch their flagships this year with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processors. iPhone 17 Price in India: Know How Much iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Cost, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch on September 9, 2025.

OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

OPPO is rumoured to bring its new Find X9 series with the new processors and camera design layout change. Reports indicated that the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro may launch on October 29, 2025. The standard variant is expected to come in Space Grey and Satin Pink shades. The Pro variant may be introduced in Red, White and Purple colourways. According to the rumours, there may be an OPPO Find X9 Ultra and an OPPO Find X9 Plus as compact models. Realme 15T 5G Sale Goes Live in India Today, Smartphone Offers 7,000mAh Battery and MediaTek D6400 MAX Processor; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

According to a new leak, OPPO Find X9 Pro will feature the LYT-828 sensor. OPPO Find X8 series was launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, which could mean that the successor Dimensity 9500 would likely be added to the new X9 model and X9 Pro model. The upcoming smartphones may get 1,500mAh more battery capacity, as per reports. OPPO Find X9 battery is expected to be bigger than 7,000mAh, and the OPPO Find X9 Pro may include a 7,500mAh or more battery.

