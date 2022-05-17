New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Women leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, 2022. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of women leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing passion journey.

Lori Bergman, along with her older sister, were born and raised in Montreal, Canada, where their parents taught them to be strong and decisive women. After receiving her degree in Linguistics from Concordia University, she began forging a career, but it did not bring her the joy and fulfillment that it should have. She started to look at her life from a deeper perspective, to find her purpose and her happiness.

Also Read | Satender Malik, Indian Wrestler, Punches Referee During Commonwealth Games Trials, Gets Life Ban.

Lori struggled for many years with her weight and body image. After having lost almost 45 pounds through balanced eating and exercise, the science of weight loss fuelled her interest in the subject, and she began her studies in nutrition and natural medicine. With her passion for healthy living and taking a realistic approach to a healthy lifestyle, Lori now coaches others on how to do the same.

Using her extensive knowledge in nutrition, Lori consistently highlights the importance of eating balanced meals and ditching the unrealistic weight loss methods. She points out the risks involved in choosing extreme diets and how they affect a person's mental, physical, and emotional health.

Also Read | WOLFBOSS: Emerging As One of the Most Promising and New NFT Collections.

"We live in a diet culture world that thrives on promoting instant results with new diet trends. They promise quick and easy weight loss and, most of the time, they are not safe or healthy. Since the science of nutrition is always evolving, new studies are published that counter old studies and it reaches a point where no one knows the healthy way to eat."

As Lori entered a new phase in her life, she experienced an array of emotions which later brought her to a crossroads. "After my divorce, I felt broken, like there was no hope. But I was raised to be a strong person, and gradually, I started to process my situation. I put time and effort into reviving my business. Managing client meetings, creating recipes for the cookbook I was writing, caring for my daughter, and getting new certifications all at the same time was overwhelming. But it was worth it."

Lori works two jobs, manages her business, and spends time with her daughter. Throughout her professional and personal growth, she always admired Sheryl Sandberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Gabrielle Bernstein, all of whom overcame enormously difficult phases in their lives to become successes. She believes in equality and reflects feminist views by opposing the conventional view of women as mere caregivers. Lori herself is a combination of true power and achievement, as she manages it all without compromising the fundamental aspects of femininity. She is a loving mother and a successful businesswoman.

"As women, we worry about being judged or labelled as difficult if we speak our opinion, but it is time to challenge those archaic views, move past those concerns, and make ourselves heard. Be professional in all you do and take pride in your work. It's also important to be supportive of other women and celebrate victories together."

Some of her notable achievements include earning a degree as a Nutrition Natural Health Practitioner from The Alternative Medicine College of Canada (2014) and getting registered with the Association des Naturotherapeutes de Quebec (ANQ) that same year. Later in 2017, Lori received her certificate as a Precision Nutrition Level 1 Coach in Exercise Nutrition with Precision Nutrition, followed by 2019 a Nutrition and Healthy Living certificate at Cornell University. In 2020, she also wrote and published a cookbook, 'Kitchen Confident," which is sold online. To know more about Lori, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate email, info@passionvista.com

Speaking with Lori can incline anyone towards following a healthy and balanced life. She emphasizes the importance of listening to one's body and following one's heart. "Choose a job you love, and you'll never work a day in your life. Life never fails to surprise you with the ups and downs but it's how you interpret them and make the most of them that allow you to decide who you will become. So put all your energy into becoming a better you each day."

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)