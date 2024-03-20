BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: VA Films announces their first cinematic venture, "Graduate". This compelling, romantic thriller is set to captivate audiences with its bold exploration of love, manipulation and the consequences of life choices. Directed by visionary filmmaker Rafat Abbas Ali and featuring a talented ensemble cast of Tanya Desai, and Ankita Bhattacharya amongst others. "Graduate" is slated to release this Friday, 22nd March across theatres. At the heart of "Graduate" is the story of Amit, an orphaned young man living a modest life with his widowed aunt. His world is turned upside down when he meets Maya, a close friend of his aunt, who initially seems to offer the support and guidance he has been craving for. However, it soon becomes clear that Maya's intentions are different. She draws Amit into her world of deceit and lies. Amidst this turmoil, Amit finds solace in Niharika, a kind-hearted soul who offers him genuine affection. Caught in a web of complex emotions and conflicting loyalties, Amit's journey is one of extreme highs and lows and harsh realities of life. As the story progresses, it delves deep into human relationships, challenging viewers to reflect on the nature of love and sometimes it's dark realities. "Graduate" stands out as a testament to VA Films commitment to producing content that resonates with audiences across the country. Speaking about her role, Tanya Desai shares, "Shooting for 'Graduate' was an incredible experience. My character has shades of grey, which made it all the more interesting and challenging to portray. Working under VA Films production was a delight, as the project catered not only to entertaining the masses but also delving into the complexities of human emotions and relationships. It was truly rewarding to bring Maya to life and explore the fine line between manipulation and vulnerability." As the release date approaches, cinema lovers nationwide are eagerly awaiting for Graduate, which promises to be one of the most compelling films of the year.

