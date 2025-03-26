SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 26: The LSE-ISBF Symposium 2025 brought together leading educationists and school principals to explore the future of learning in an AI-driven world. Hosted by the Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) in collaboration with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), the event reinforced the deepening partnership between the two institutions and their commitment to bringing global academic excellence to India.

The symposium featured senior representatives from LSE and the University of London, who engaged with principals from some of India's most reputed schools. Discussions focused on bridging the gap between school education and higher education, ensuring that students are equipped with critical thinking, analytical skills, and adaptability--key competencies needed in a rapidly changing academic and professional landscape.

ISBF: Bringing Global Education to India

ISBF has been a key academic partner of the University of London, delivering undergraduate programs with academic direction from LSE. This collaboration enables students in India to pursue globally recognized degrees in Economics, Finance, Management, Data Science, and Psychology, following the same rigorous curriculum as LSE students worldwide. Through this partnership, ISBF has been at the forefront of bringing world-class education to India, ensuring that students have access to LSE's research-driven pedagogy, global perspectives, and analytical approach. The symposium served as a milestone in strengthening academic exchange and discussing ways to further enhance student learning experiences.

A Thought-Provoking Discussion on AI & Education

The symposium's panel discussion, titled "Redefining School Education for an AI-Driven Future," explored how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming education and how schools can adapt their teaching methodologies to prepare students for an evolving world.

The panelists were Oliver Trumble, Associate Director of Global Programmes at LSE; Prof. James Abdey, Associate Academic Director, UoL International Programmes, LSE; Erika Gallacher, Senior Business Development Manager, LSE; Simmy Kant, Vice-Principal, DPS Faridabad; B. Mahender Reddy, CEO, St. Mary's Educational Society.

The discussion emphasized the importance of fostering creativity, problem-solving, and digital literacy in students to help them thrive in a technology-driven global economy.

Speaking about the event, Arushi Bakshi, Director, ISBF, remarked, "The LSE-ISBF Symposium 2025 is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class education to India. The presence of senior representatives from LSE and distinguished school principals reflects the importance of global academic partnerships in shaping the future of education. We are proud to provide a platform where educators can engage in meaningful discussions on critical educational reforms."

With participation from renowned school leaders, senior academicians, and international education experts, the symposium was widely regarded as a resounding success. Attendees appreciated ISBF's efforts in fostering a globally connected learning ecosystem and strengthening the bridge between secondary and higher education.

As the event concluded, ISBF and LSE reaffirmed their commitment to expanding academic opportunities for students in India, ensuring access to world-class education and research. This collaboration continues to be a significant step in bridging Indian and global education standards and empowering students with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in an AI-powered world.

