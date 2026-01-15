BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, announced its results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights for Q3FY26 include:

* Rs Revenue at 29,235 Million, up 10.2% YoY* USD Revenue at 326.3 Million, up 4.6% YoY* Net profit at Rs 3,291 Million, up 2.1% YoY* EBIT margin at 14.6%

Several large deal bookings were recorded in Q3, including large deals worth USD 70 Mn from a global OEM, along with a USD 30 Mn deal, a USD 20 Mn program, and 5 deals above USD 10 Mn.

"We sustained the momentum in large deal wins delivering an average TCV of ~$200 million for five consecutive quarters. The Sustainability segment continued to grow double-digit on a YoY basis while Mobility is seeing a turnaround," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.

"Our AI suite of offerings are evolving with the launch of new Agentic AI platforms, as we pivot to deliver full-stack Engineering Intelligence (EI) solutions, which integrates physical and digital AI for our clients' products and processes. Aligning with our 5-year Lakshya plan, we are doubling down on value accretive high-growth & high margin areas. This is already yielding results, reflected in a 120 bps QoQ improvement, with Q3 EBIT margins at 14.6%," he added.

Highlights and Recognitions:

* Recognized among CII's Top 20 Most Innovative Companies* Rated as a Leader in Digital Engineering Services 2025 by Avasant* Honored with Questel IP Excellence Award 2025 for Contributions to Innovation & Excellence in Intellectual Property* Rated as a Leader in HFS Semiconductor Horizons: The Best of Service Providers across the Value Chain, 2025* Rated as a Leader in Oil and Gas for both EAM and AI & Cloud Services - US 2025 by ISG

Patents

At the end of Q3FY26, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1,655, out of which 1,007 are co-authored with clients and the rest are filed by LTTS.

Human Resources

At the end of Q3FY26, LTTS' employee strength stood at 23,639.

