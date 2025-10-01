BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, today announced a major milestone in its Sustainability segment with the signing of a $100 million multi-year agreement with a US-based industrial equipment manufacturer catering to the semiconductor value chain.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will support the clients' initiatives across new product development, sustenance engineering, value engineering, and platform automation, leveraging its deep expertise in AI, computer vision, and next-gen automation technologies. LTTS will also set-up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to support the client in accelerating innovation, simplifying platforms, application engineering and transitioning towards a more digital and AI-enabled future.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, "We deeply value the trust and confidence our client has placed in us and are committed to further strengthening this relationship as we move ahead with this transformational program. This engagement underscores LTTS' expertise in leveraging AI-driven innovation to address complex engineering challenges in high-growth industries. By harnessing our capabilities in AI, automation, and product engineering, we are empowering our client to further expand their market share and stay ahead of the curve."

