Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12: The 6th Saras Salil Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2025 were held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow to honour Bhojpuri film stars and the people who work behind the scenes. It was a special evening where actors, filmmakers, and crew came together to celebrate their hard work and achievements in the industry.

Arvind Akela 'Kallu' won the Best Actor (Male) award for his role in Kasmein Vaade while Anjana Singh was named Best Actress for her performance in Badki Didi. The Best Film honor was shared by Hindustani, produced by Vijay Kumar Yadav, and Suryavansham, produced by Nishant Ujjwal. Rajnish Mishra earned the Best Director award for his exceptional work on Suryavansham. During this award night, it wasn't just the winners who captured attention.

The event was also graced by the esteemed presence of Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Sandeep Bansal, Member of the All India Industry and Trade Board; Prabhnath Rai, Member of the All India Bhojpuri Society; Mukesh Bahadur Singh, President of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Lucknow; Pawan Singh Chauhan, President of SR Group of Education and Member of the Legislative Council; Rajesh Rai, Member of the Information Department; Surinder Singh Rajput, National Spokesperson of the Congress; and Mrs. Anita Sehgal, anchor and actress - all of whom added elegance and prestige to the venue with their presence.

The night had its glamour, of course, but what stood out was the focus on the work, especially the backstage work that often goes unnoticed. Editors, set designers, lighting crews, writers, and background score artists were also given genuine appreciation on stage.

This year's awards covered over 50 categories, recognising excellence in acting, directing, writing, music, production design, editing, and more. Beyond the core awards, special honours were also presented. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Vijay Khare, whose influence on Bhojpuri cinema spans decades.

Speaking at the event, Paresh Nath, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Delhi Press said, "We are proud to honour the people who make Bhojpuri cinema so vibrant. These awards are a reflection of their hard work and talent. It's always a joy to see the community come together to celebrate what they love doing."

Saras Salil is one of India's leading Hindi magazines, Published by Delhi Press known for its high-quality content that covers a wide range of topics, including cinema, lifestyle, culture, and social issues. With a readership that spans across India and beyond, Saras Salil has been at the forefront of promoting and celebrating various regional film industries, with a particular focus on Bhojpuri cinema. Through its awards, Saras Salil continues to be a beacon of recognition for the talent, hard work, and creativity that goes into making films that entertain and inspire audiences.

For a full list of winners and event highlights, visit the official Saras Salil Awards website.

