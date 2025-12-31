New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Lucknow / Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31: Dr. Nitin Gaur (IAS), Vice Chairman of the Hapur-Pilkhuwa Development Authority (HPDA), paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on organizing an Investor Summit in Hapur district, the establishment of industries, and issues related to accelerating the Authority's development works.

It was stated that the Chief Minister, while appreciating the swift efforts being made to attract investment in the region and to establish industrial units, encouraged Dr. Nitin Gaur. On this occasion, Dr. Nitin Gaur expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the Chief Minister's guidance and leadership.

Record Improvement in Financial Performance

During the meeting, information regarding the remarkable improvement in HPDA's financial position was also shared. As per the available details, compared to ₹112 crore in 2023-24, a projected profit of ₹435 crore was reported for 2024-25. On this achievement, it has come to light that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Principal Secretary level conveyed congratulations and appreciation.

The HPDA Vice Chairman informed the Chief Minister that, with the objective of strengthening planned urban development in the Authority's area, the 'Haripur Residential Scheme' will be launched soon. Through the scheme, the aim is to systematically take forward residential development.

The meeting also mentioned the progress of ongoing housing projects for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). According to the information, on 26 December 2025, a lucky draw was conducted for 956 residential units, which accelerated the process of providing housing to beneficiaries.

During the interaction, discussions were also held on the development of the industrial area and preparation of a land bank. It was said that HPDA received guidance from the Chief Minister regarding the Authority's efforts to ensure land availability for industries, provide basic infrastructure, and create an investment-friendly environment.

Overall, this meeting is being considered important in the direction of speeding up investment, industrialization, and planned urban development in the Hapur region.

