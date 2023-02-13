Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI/PNN): The world of mobile accessories and gadgets is set to be taken by storm as Virgo Communications & Exhibitions proudly presents the second edition of the MAG World Expo 2023. This exclusive trade exhibition is set to take place from 15th to 17th February 2023 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, and is expected to be a massive success.

With over 50 exhibitors and 150+ brands showcasing their latest products and technologies, MAG World Expo 2023 is set to be the platform for leading Indian brands in the mobile accessory space. The event aims to target a well-connected network of professionals from every sector of the industry, including distributors, wholesalers, corporates, retailers, stockists, large institutional buyers, E-commerce resellers and more. The exhibitors will have the opportunity to meet, network, and interact with customers present at the event.

"We invite all market players from the mobile, accessories and gadgets industry of India to attend MAG World Expo 2023 and learn how the event can help grow their business," says Raghunath, Director of Virgo Communications & Exhibitions. "This is a great opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and explore new business opportunities."

The 'MAG-Mobility India Summit 2023' curated in partnership with 'Mobility India' and 'Speaking Mindz Inc' will feature three thought-provoking Panel Discussions on the most relevant topics in the industry. The first Panel Discussion, scheduled for 15th February, will delve into the latest technology and trends in the industry. The second Panel Discussion will focus on the importance of brand positioning, channel management, and after-sales services. The third Panel Discussion on 16th February will explore the opportunities and challenges for 'Make in India' in the mobile phones and accessories sector for the manufacturers and the trading community.

"We are thrilled about the positive wave in the Mobile phone manufacturing industry of India after the recent Union Budget announcement of the reduction in taxes for key component imports," says Anitha Raghunath, Managing Director of Virgo Communications & Exhibitions. "This is a positive sign for the Mobile phone manufacturing industry, which will, in turn, aid the growth of the accessories and wearables manufacturing sector in India." Anitha goes on to talk about the success of MAG World Expo 2022 in Bangalore and how the 2023 edition in Mumbai is set to be even bigger and better. "MAG World Expo 2022 was a massive success, and we are excited to bring an even bigger and better version to Mumbai in 2023."

The event is powered by Mobilla, a leading accessories and wearables brand endorsed by Bollywood heartthrob and glamour queen Kajal Aggarwal. Other popular celebrities spotted using Mobilla's products include Gurmeet Choudary. Mobilla was founded by Dr. Jignesh Shah and Hetal Shah and has today emerged as the preferred choice for the youth for their music and lifestyle needs. MAG World Expo 2023 has also partnered with KDM & Ubon, two other youthful brands in the mobile accessories space. KDM is one of India's biggest mobile accessories company, founded in 2011 by Nilesh Mali, while Ubon is a popular brand and a favourite of India's top music sibling duo, Tony & Neha Kakkar. Other brands that have partnered with the expo include SS Bright, Varni, BK Star, BlueI, SoRoo, Sonilex, Oxy and more.

Virgo Communications, the organizers of the event, has a track record of organizing large-scale expos for various sectors, including Elevators & Escalators, Beer and Brewing, Gear and Grinding Stainless Steel and more across the globe with a special focus on India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa. The team comprises of experts in the event curation space, working closely with stalwarts from various sectors and industries. Virgo Communications' events have always been a powerful forum for industry players to come together, network, deliberate, and explore new business opportunities.

With its knowledgeable experts and in-depth experience, Virgo Communications & Exhibitions is well-equipped to host a successful and exciting event. With its powerful lineup of panel discussions, presentations, and exhibitions, the event promises to be an education and knowledge hub for the industry. So, mark your calendars and be sure to attend MAG World Expo 2023 - the biggest mobile accessories and gadgets event of the year! For more information visit: https://www.magworldexpo.com/

