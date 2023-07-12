NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 12: Magic Billion, a prominent global talent management company, is delighted to announce the establishment of its Advisory Board. Comprising a group of accomplished and forward-thinking leaders, the Advisory Board will play a vital role in guiding Magic Billion's strategic direction, driving innovation in the international skilling industry, and empowering individuals with the skills they need to thrive in the global job market.

The newly appointed Advisory Board members bring diverse expertise and extensive experience from various sectors, making them invaluable assets to the company's vision. Each Board Member possesses a passion for driving positive social impact and a deep understanding of the global skilling and employment landscape.

Abha Thorat Shah: Thorat-Shah, a founding member of the British Asian Trust, has played a crucial role in its growth and development. Her innovative social financing projects with government, commercial, and non-profit partners have significantly improved education and gender outcomes in South Asia. Her strategic leadership and excellent track record in developing social finance and development initiatives will advance Magic Billion's objective of empowering individuals with transformative skills and opportunities, affecting the future of skilling and employment in South Asia and beyond.

Abha Thorat Shah stated, “Innovation and vision are the twin engines of progress. As part of Magic Billion’s Advisory Board, I am excited to drive innovative skilling solutions that strategically align with the evolving demands of the global job market, ensuring every individual's potential is unlocked."

Dilip Chenoy: Dilip Chenoy is a highly regarded business leader with extensive experience in skill development and industry associations. With his background as the Secretary-General for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Director General of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and Deputy Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chenoy has been instrumental in shaping policies and initiatives that bridge the gap between education and employability. His profound understanding of skill development dynamics will play a pivotal role in guiding Magic Billion's efforts to enhance its training programs and meet the evolving needs of the global job market.

"Strategic skill development is the catalyst that propels societies forward. Joining Magic Billion's Advisory Board allows me to strategically contribute towards empowering individuals with the right skills, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future in a global mobility environment,” said Dilip Chenoy.

Nishesh Mehta: Mehta, currently serving as Chief Transformation Officer at a Private Equity Funded Insurance Company in London, brings extensive expertise in leveraging digital and tech to drive strategic objectives, and fostering growth and innovation. With his previous background in management consulting and a business owner, he is expected to bring insights to drive operational excellence and scalability to Magic Billion’s growing footprint to specifically address workforce efficiency, streamline training methodologies, enhance the learning experience, and better match skilled individuals with job opportunities - particularly leveraging technology.

The role of Magic Billion's Advisory Board will be to provide strategic guidance and industry insights to the company's leadership team. They will collaborate on refining and advancing the firm's diverse international employer-driven skilling and employment programs, ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry trends. The board will actively engage with Magic Billion's management, offering counsel on maximizing the impact of the firm's global engagement and training initiatives, expanding its reach, strengthening partnerships with employers, and leveraging data to inform decision making.

"Data-driven insights hold the key to transforming the skilling landscape. Being a part of Magic Billion's Advisory Board allows me to help the company strategically leverage cutting-edge technologies, enabling us to deliver personalized and impactful skilling experiences that shape careers and empower lives through global talent mobility," said Mehta.

Commenting on the formation of the Advisory Board, Magic Billion's CEO, Aditi Banerjee, expressed enthusiasm about the positive impact it will have on the company's mission.

"The expertise and dedication of our Advisory Board members align perfectly with Magic Billion's core values and vision. We are confident that their guidance will help us elevate our skilling and employment solutions, empowering individuals to thrive in the workforce and contributing to the growth of the nation's economy."

As Magic Billion continues to make significant strides in the skilling and employment space, the formation of the Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in its commitment to drive innovation, promote employability, and make a positive difference in the lives of millions of individuals seeking meaningful careers.

Magic Billion is a leading global employment and skilling firm dedicated to transforming Indian lives through innovative solutions and impactful training programs. With a mission to bridge the gap between global employability and skills, Magic Billion empowers individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today's dynamic international job market. Currently, Magic Billion operates in 15 countries and sends 3000 Indians abroad every year in jobs and training programs.

