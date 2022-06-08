New York [US], June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): At the onset of Pride Month, Magzter, the World's largest digital reading destination, has reinforced its commitment to acknowledge and celebrate the true meaning of Pride by launching an exclusive magazine category, LGBTQ+ on its platform. Several leading LGBTQ+ magazines are already available under this category and many more exciting titles are expected to be added soon. This new category aims to help millions of individuals in the LGBTQ+ community access their favourite magazines anytime and anywhere.

Apart from introducing the new category, Magzter has also added Pride colours to the logos of its Android and iOS apps. Magzter's website will also carry the Pride colours during the entire Pride month. These novel initiatives by Magzter explain why Magzter is considered the most diverse and inclusive reading destination for millions of readers across the globe.

Some of the popular LGBTQ+ titles that are currently available on Magzter include Attitude, Q Magazine, Diversity Rules, Transliving, Optimist and Mate. You can explore the entire LGBTQ+ catalogue on Magzter here: www.magzter.com/magazines/lgbtq.

"At Magzter, we are proud to identify ourselves as an inclusive brand catering to millions of readers across different types of users and their interests around the globe. In this direction, we are delighted to launch an all-new LGBTQ+ magazine category on our website and app. We are confident that individuals in the LGBTQ+ community will love reading their favourite titles on our platform," Girish Ramdas, CEO, Magzter Inc.

"There is a growing need for content that engages and entertains the LGBTQ+ community. At Magzter, we are encouraging all publishers under this genre to publish their titles and cater to the global LGBTQ+ audience. We will continue to add more titles to this category and do all that we can to remain the most loved and inclusive digital reading destination across the globe!" Vijay Radhakrishnan, President, Magzter Inc.

To know more, please visit www.magzter.com or email us at press@magzter.com.

Magzter Inc. is the World's largest and fastest-growing self-service, cross-platform digital newsstand with over 80 million users since its inception in 2011, and thousands of magazines and newspapers across 40+ categories and 60+ languages. Headquartered in New York, Magzter has its local presence in Amsterdam, London, Mexico City, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Singapore, and will soon be expanding to other countries. Founded by global entrepreneurs, Girish Ramdas and Vijay Radhakrishnan in June 2011, Magzter enables magazine and newspaper publishers around the world to create and deliver digital editions of their titles to global consumers.

The Magzter platform is available as an app on Apple iOS and Android (Google Play), and a website for browser-based reading. Users can buy their magazines and newspapers on any of the devices/platforms mentioned above and seamlessly port their purchases to any other devices, a feature unique to Magzter.

Magzter offers the world's largest "All-You-Can-Read" subscription service called Magzter GOLD which gives digital readers unlimited access to 7,500+ magazines and newspapers. Magzter also has the largest number of stories in the world with its game-changing ezRead 2.0 feature for its apps, which enables smartphone and small-screen mobile users to enjoy magazine/newspaper content the way it was meant to be enjoyed, with article text that is easy to read and is accompanied by stunning videos and high-resolution photography.

Magzter's game-changing feature based on Geo-Fencing Satellite technology, Magzter Smart Reading Zone®, offers unlimited access to thousands of best-selling magazines, newspapers and premium stories on the Magzter app for any location instantly, without the need for users in the location to purchase them individually. Several commercial entities like hotels, hospitals, doctors' clinics, coffee shops, corporate offices and educational institutions have partnered with Magzter and turned their locations into Smart Reading Zones, as they see it as an engaging value-added service for their customers, employees and students respectively. Magzter SRZs are also being proposed for Smart Cities across the globe.

The company counts among its publisher customers some marquee names including Dotdash Meredith (USA), Conde Nast (USA), Hearst (USA), A360 Media (USA), Bloomberg (USA), Maxim Inc. (USA), Guardian News & Media (UK), Dennis Publishing (UK), Future (UK), Reach Publishing Services Limited (UK), Media24 (South Africa), Tatler Asia (Singapore), India Today Group (India), The Times Group (India), Worldwide Media (India), HT Digital Streams Limited (India), SPH Media Limited (Singapore), Are Media (Australia) and Grupo Expansion (Mexico). Magzter has been rapidly increasing its publisher base with magazines and newspapers from over 50 countries, making it truly the #1 choice for readers and publishers globally.

