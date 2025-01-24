VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Principal Secretary of Industries P. Anbalgan and Ambar Ayade of Rural Enhancers exchanged the MoU; It helps to Boost the Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Port Development.

Pune: The Maharashtra Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rural Enhancers for Rs 10,000 Crore investment in the World Economic Forum Summit organized in Davos, Switzerland in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Along with Chief Minister, P. Anbalgam, a principal secretary of the Department of Industries signed & exchanged the MoU. This significant MoU focuses on strengthening healthcare, hospitals, infrastructure, ports, and the social sector. Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, congratulated Ambar Ayade & team, calling it a moment of pride for Maharashtra and Pune startups.

Kaustubh Dhavse, Secretary of the Department of Foreign Investments facilitated a tripartite agreement with governmental agencies from the Netherlands. Along with Kaustubh Dhavse, Principal Secretary of Industries Department P. Anbalagan, Secretary of MIDC P. Velrasu, Netherlands representative Edwin C.S. Varda, Chairman of Rural Enhancers Group Subrahmanyam Yedavalli, and Chief Minister's Assistant Jayant Yerwadekar were present at the event. Ambar Ayade was specially invited by the government of Maharashtra to participate in the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Ambar Ayade stated, "This investment, over the next two years, will enhance healthcare systems in the state, establish an ambulance service for the government, and address long-pending projects like the housing project for police personnel at Lohgaon, Pune. It will also aid in strengthening the port and shipping infrastructure for Maharashtra. Earlier, our organization facilitated India's first ECA-based investment in 2023 to establish a multispecialty hospital in Warje, Pune, in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation. This hospital is set to open for service by 2027. In March, the first-ever ECA-based economic summit in India will be held in Mumbai, in the presence of the Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis."

Kaustubh Dhavse added that Ambar Ayade, a key member of the Chief Minister's ambitious 'Country Desk' initiative focused on attracting foreign investments, has been working on bringing ECA-based investments to Maharashtra since 2021. The Rs10,000 crore investment deal finalized in Davos will significantly benefit the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that The Rs10,000 crore investment agreement with the Netherlands and Rural Enhancers will be crucial for empowering hospitals, healthcare services, and other social sectors. It will facilitate the development of hospitals, ambulance services, and infrastructure."

Rural Enhancers (REL) is a purpose-driven investment company specializing in large-scale healthcare and infrastructure projects, with a significant focus on government collaborations. Leveraging Export Credit Agency (ECA) financing models, REL is at the forefront of creating innovative public-private partnerships (PPP) to design, build, finance, and operate world-class healthcare facilities. With a global presence spanning India, Dubai, and the Netherlands, REL has already invested millions of Euros in transformative projects, including multi-specialty hospitals and sustainable housing solutions. Dedicated to improving healthcare accessibility and infrastructure, REL is committed to delivering impactful socio-economic advancements that shape a better tomorrow. For more details visit https://ruralenhancers.com/ or connect with Ambar Ayade on 9764001045.

