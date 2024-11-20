Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal along with his wife and son cast their votes at the Walsingham School in Malabar Hill in Mumbai in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday.

Goyal commended the arrangements at the polling station, lauding the Election Commission for its efficient planning.

"I am happy that people are voting in large numbers and exercising their franchise. The Election Commission has made good arrangements and I am confident that there will be more than 60 per cent voting and Mahayuti will win all the 6 seats in North Mumbai," the Minister said after exercising his franchise.

Talking to mediapersons, the Union Minister attacked the opposition and said, "I strongly condemn all such forces who divide the society on the basis of religion, caste, language. I think the people of Maharashtra will give them a befitting reply by voting in large numbers in this election..."

Responding to the bitcoin scam allegations against Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, the Union Minister said that she "should have responded" to the allegations made against her.

"But if she had answered those questions in the court of the people, then perhaps it would have been satisfactory for the people of Maharashtra," he asserted.

Refuting the allegations of money distribution in the elections against BJP leader Vinod Tawde, Goyal said, "You all know what kind of candidate is there in that area, what is his track record and background. We are not surprised by these false allegations. Vinod Tawde is a very senior leader. No one will believe such allegations..."

The single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections commenced at 7 am today across 288 constituencies, with voting set to conclude at 6 pm

The elections have attracted 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, vying for seats in the politically significant state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 149 seats, while its alliance partners, Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), are fighting for 81 and 59 seats, respectively.

On the other hand, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to regain political ground.

Mumbai has been fortified with elaborate security arrangements to ensure a peaceful voting process. The city police have deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. Areas like Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi have witnessed heightened vehicle checks.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), is locked in a fierce contest with the MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). (ANI)

