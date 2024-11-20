Every year in India, Shaheedi Diwas or Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is observed on November 24. Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered for giving up his life to protect the freedom of the oppressed to practice their own religion. In several parts of India, this day of the year is a public holiday. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of ten gurus who founded the Sikh religion and was the leader of Sikhs from 1665 until his beheading in 1675. He was born in Amritsar, Punjab, India in 1621 and was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was a fearless warrior, a learned spiritual scholar and a poet whose 115 hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib, which is the main text of Sikhism. As per historical records, Tegh Bahadur was executed on the orders of Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, in Delhi. In this article, let’s know more about the Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji 2024 date and the significance of the annual event that remembers the great leader.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji will be observed on Sunday, November 24.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day Significance

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is revered as the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ because he laid down his life to protect the religious freedom of the Kashmiri Pandits and others being persecuted by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Hence, Shaheedi Diwas Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji marks an important day to remember his sacrifice.

On this day, the Sikh holy premises Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi mark the places of execution and cremation of Guru Tegh Bahadur. His day of martyrdom, also known as Shaheedi Divas, is commemorated in India every year on November 24. Sikh communities around the world commemorate this day through prayers, kirtans, and lectures on Guru Ji's teachings and sacrifice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2024 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).