Fans of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18 thought the surprises were all over after Splitsvilla X5 finalists Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor entered the house. However, the makers left everyone stunned by announcing the entry of three gorgeous ladies as wildcard contestants. Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry have entered Bigg Boss 18 and are already seen making themselves noticed. The previous episode saw Edin Rose get into a heated argument with Avinash Mishra, while the other wildcard, Aditi Mistry, seems to be pretty impressed by him. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Wildcard Edin Rose Clashes With Avinash Mishra in Her First Fight Inside the ‘BB 18’ House, Says ‘Nahi Pasand to Nahi Pasand Hai Tu’ (Watch Video).

Aditi Mistry Flirts With Avinash Mishra

In the latest promo shared by the makers, wildcard Aditi Mistry could be seen showering praise on Avinash Mishra. Aditi, who is a model and fitness enthusiast, was pretty impressed by Avinash's workout session. Watching him do push-ups, she said, "Kitna deeply maar raha hai ye push-ups. Koi jaake baith jao na upar" (He's doing his push-ups so deeply. Somebody go and sit on his back). Shilpa Shirodkar then suggests Aditi go and do the honours herself. To our surprise, Avinash performs his push-ups with perfect form despite having Aditi on his back.

Watch ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

Kashish Kapoor, sitting beside Shilpa Shirodkar, wanted to test Avinash. An exhausted Avinash accepts the task and performs the push-ups with Kashish on his back. As expected, he nails it this time as well. Let us tell you that all this happens while Digvijay Rathee also works out, and there was not a single mention of him during the discussion. Is the Splitsvilla X5 star getting less attention inside the BB 18 house despite having a huge fan following outside? ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Wildcard Entry: Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry Step Into Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

Do you think the wildcards will take over the charge inside the BB 18 house in the coming days? Share us your thoughts in the comment section below.

